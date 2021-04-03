Best Camera And Mobile Holders Available To Buy In Amazon Features oi-Harish Kumar

Planning to get into the world of content creation? Then, here are the top camera and mobile holders available in India. These are some of the best products available on Amazon that act as a great accessory to DSLR, mirrorless cameras, and smartphones.

We have shortlisted a list of tripods, which are flexible, easy to use, and easy to carry around that offer a great feature set at an affordable price tag. To meet everyone's expectations, we have includes products of various classes and price points that seamlessly work with most products without any issue. Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder Rs: 349 Material: Aluminium Alloy,Three-Way Head:The tripod's three-way head allows for ultimate versatility. Easily change the orientation of the camera from portrait to landscape--and almost any angle in between with the handy tilt motion. Turn the knobs to secure. The tripod also allows for full panoramic possibilities with its 360-degree swivel function.

Color: Black,Universal Phone Holder: This is a 100% Brand new with excellent quality, phone bracket is automatic elastic, stretch can clip 5.4-8.8cm width's phone. Phone bracket is adjustable and lightweight, easy to use and carry with. With standard tripod hole, you can install in any 1/4" tripod stand.

Level tester:This tripod equiped with level tester, which can detect and adjust the horizontal position of it. When the ground is not level, you can recognize it immediately and adjust the tripod leg to keep level.

Package Contents: 1 Camera Mobile Phone Stand Holder

Special Features: Features with a pan-tilt-swivel head with bubble leave; Special Features2: 3 Section Legs, extendable legs DIGITEK® (DTR 260 GT) Gorilla Tripod/Mini (13 Inch) Tripod for Mobile Phone Price: Rs. 399 Key Specs Material: Aluminium Alloy,Three-Way Head:The tripod's three-way head allows for ultimate versatility. Easily change the orientation of the camera from portrait to landscape--and almost any angle in between with the handy tilt motion. Turn the knobs to secure. The tripod also allows for full panoramic possibilities with its 360-degree swivel function.

Color: Black,Universal Phone Holder: This is a 100% Brand new with excellent quality, phone bracket is automatic elastic, stretch can clip 5.4-8.8cm width's phone. Phone bracket is adjustable and lightweight, easy to use and carry with. With standard tripod hole, you can install in any 1/4" tripod stand.

Level tester:This tripod equiped with level tester, which can detect and adjust the horizontal position of it. When the ground is not level, you can recognize it immediately and adjust the tripod leg to keep level.

Package Contents: 1 Camera Mobile Phone Stand Holder

Special Features: Features with a pan-tilt-swivel head with bubble leave; Special Features2: 3 Section Legs, extendable legs Syvo WT 3130 Aluminum Tripod (50-Inch), Universal Lightweight Tripod Price: Rs. 749

Key Specs LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMPACT: Weighs just over a pound. Extends to 22", 30", 40" and 50". Minimum Height: 16". Carrying case included.

UNIVERSAL CELLPHONE HOLDER: Easy attachment & padded grip to avoid cellphone damage / Adjustable phone adapter fits all phone with a maximum stretch width of 3.4".

LEVEL INDICATOR: Built-in bubble view levels and 3-way head to allow for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options.

WIDELY COMPATIBLE: Compatible with all video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras, projector, GoPro devices, smart phone adapters, and scopes.

3-Section, Lever-Lock Legs: Uneven terrain? Need to frame the shot just so? The tripod effortlessly accommodates custom set-ups thanks to its lever-lock legs, each with three extendable sections. DIGITEK® DTR 455 LT (52 Inch) Tripod Mobile Holder Price: Rs. 699

Key Specs 3 WAY HEAD WITH ADJUSTABLE PAN: Three way head allows you to easily change the orientation of the camera from portrait to landscape--and almost any angle in between with the handy tilt motion. Turn the knobs to secure. The tripod also allows for full panoramic possibilities with its 360-degree swivel function.

WELL-BUILD STRUCTURE: Aluminium alloy legs with nonslip rubber feet which include three flip locks for adjusting the height of each leg in seconds, which works great outdoor on uneven surfaces. This tripod weighs 0.48 kgs with the maximum operable load of upto 3 Kgs. Adjusts to your comfort it comes with a maximum height of 4.26 feet & foldable height of 1.47 feet.

CAPTURE YOUR STORIES: Capture vivid, professional-style photographs with help from this Digitek DTR 455 LT Lightweight Tripod. It's a useful accessory for both, novice and professional photographers alike, this handy tripod accommodates a wide range of digital, video and still cameras and comes loaded with user-friendly features. Compatible with most video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras, GoPro devices, Smartphone adapters and scopes.

STURDY & LIGHTWEIGHT: Made of strong yet lightweight aluminum, the tripod transitions effortlessly from one spot to another and transports easily. The tripod offers a collapsible design where the handle rotates down, the legs contract and everything folds in, creating a short, compact size. The tripod fits neatly into the provided zippered bag for easy portability and safe storage.

POWER BEHIND THE PERFECT PICTURE: When it comes to image quality, the one piece of gear everyone recommends is Digitek DTR 455 LT Tripod. With its stable camera support opens up all sorts of possibilities in terms of low-light shooting, long exposures, panning shots, panoramas and more. Tygot 13 inch Flexible Gorillapod Tripod Price: Rs: 349

Key Specs Heavy Duty: The Gorillapod mobile tripod is made of high quality ABS. Making it a very heavy duty product and giving it an exponentially longer life, as compared to other plastic based camera tripod. Ensuring that even with a very rough usage your mobile phone, camera, phone, DSLR and tripod stand are safe. If Shooting in rough conditions and environments you have a peace of mind that everything will be safe.

Rotating Sphere: An Anodised finishing rotating sphere in tripods for mobile or gorilla tripod ensures that you get a great load bearing capacity for your dslr camera, mobile tripod, DSLR tripod, gopro tripod. Along with an accurate angle lock. Which ensures that your phone stands can take photos at angles that you desire and will stay in that angle as long as needed. Which also ensures that no matter how heavy your device, the tripods is comfortable and can be used for a long duration.

Free Holder: A free mobile tripod with holder ensures that you don't have to purchase a separate accessory for your tripods for dslr camera. The holder can hold any device that you'd like to use with your gorillapod tripod mini tripod. Your camera, mobile phone, iPhone, android, dslr, gopro, camera. It also helps you use the camera tripod as phone stand, mobile stand, tripod stand. Which means you can lock the tripod anyplace you like to use as a video entertainment unit.

Portable & Lightweight: A portable design ensures that you can carry and use your mini tripods for mobile effortlessly throughout the day. ABS makes the mini tripod exceptionally lightweight and durable. It is perfect for a long day of gorillapod tripod shooting. Being a camera stand tripod you can also view your mobile phone or DSLR camera recorded videos in rough and unstable environments. With a peace of mind that your tripods for mobile, dslr camera and mobile phone will be safe.

Clasp Lock: A clasp based lock brings in the tripod an easy to lock and accurate angle mechanism, to help you lock in the exact angle you desire for your tripod for dslr camera. It ensures that the angle for your gorillapod tripod for mobile remains exactly how you like, even after hours of usage. The clasp is made of a fail proof mechanism which will ensure your phone tripods never looses the angle while shooting a time-lapse type view. DIGITEK® DTR 550 LW (67 Inch) Tripod Rs. 1,499

Key Specs BE A PRO: When it comes to image quality, the one piece of gear everyone recommends is Digitek DTR 550 LW Tripod. With its stable camera support opens up all sorts of possibilities in terms of low-light shooting, long exposures, panning shots, panoramas and more.

PROFESSIONAL: Capture vivid, professional-style photographs with help from this Digitek DTR 550 Lightweight Tripod. It's a useful camera accessory for both, novice and professional photographers alike, this handy tripod accommodates a wide range of digital, video and still cameras and comes loaded with user-friendly features.

HIGHLY COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with most video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras, GoPro devices, Smartphone adapters and scopes.

THREE SECTIONS FOR HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT: Most tripod legs are "multi-section" This means that you can adjust the spread of the legs to allow the tripod to be used at different heights or in awkward areas where one leg or more legs cannot be at the same angle as the others.

Key Specs High quality: The is made of high-quality material for greater strength and stability.

3-in-One design: can be used as a camera grip, extension arm or tripod for ultra-versatility and a variety of shots

Support a variety of action cameras and cell phones & it's compatible devices includes Hero 8/7/6/5/4 Session, SJCAM SJ6, SJ7 SJ5000, Yi 4K and Other action cameras .

Waterproof: Designed for use in and out of water.

Max load: 1kg ,Min length: 20 cm & Max length: 52 cm DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo Rs. 8,699

Key Specs Featuring a new foldable design, a lots of new functions the Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone stabilizer is a must-have handheld gimbal for content creators.

A 3-axis stabilized gimbal features brushless motors that provide smooth, real-time responses to eliminate unwanted camera movements.

The Osmo Mobile 3 features a variety of functions allowing you to vlog and shoot content throughout the day including: Gesture Control, Dolly Zoom, Panoramas, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Sport Mode, Handy Convenience, Story Mode.

Compatible Phones: Weight: 7 +/- 1oz; Thickness: ≤ 0.37"; Width: 2.44"-3.46"

DJI Mimo App requires iOS 10.0, Android 7.0 or above. Compatible devices include: iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6s Plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, SE, Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S9+, S9 , S9+, S9, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Note 8, Huawei P30 Pro, P30, P20, P10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9, Honor 10, Honor 9, Vivo NEX, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Mi 8, Mi 6, OnePlus 7, 6T, 5, Pixel 3 XL, 2 XL, 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2

What you get: DJI Osmo Mobile 3 (Built-in Battery), Power Cable, Storage Pouch, Wrist Strap, 4x Anti-Slip Pads, Osmo Grip Tripod, Osmo Carrying Case

