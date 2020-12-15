Best Headphones And Earphones Of 2020 In India

The Indian market saw the launch of several such audio devices this year. Some products from last year also topped the trending charts. The market saw a rise in demand for not just affordable headphones and earphones but also premium ones. Existing players such as Sony, Jabra, and Sennheiser remained the favorites in the flagship category.

These brands introduced some pocket-friendly devices with similar premium user experience. In this article, we are jotting down the list of the best headphones and earphones of 2020.Best Wireless Headphones In 2020 In India

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones

Sony has been one of the pioneers of the audio industry. The company's WH-1000XM series is iconic and is well-known for its class-leading ANC. The WH-1000XM4 was launched recently in the Indian market for a price label of Rs. 29,999. The device carries on the legacy of the WH-1000XM3 which has been the best-selling flagship headphones in the country.

It packs top-of-the-line hardware and has several features such as touch-sensitive earcups, Sony Headphone Connect app compatibility, and 360-surround sound feature amongst others. Besides, the audio listening experience on this pair is premium.

Sony WH-H910N Wireless ANC Headphones

This is another rich-sounding wireless over-the-head headphones from Sony which you can buy in the Indian market. This headset is also an offering of 2020 and was announced back in February. You can buy this pair at Rs. 21,990 via online stores.

Similar to the high-end WH-1000XM series, the company has packed this headphone with high-end features. Take, for instance, the touch-sensitive earcups and compatibility with the Headphones Connect app that lets you explore several other features externally. The audio is undeniably good on this pair as well.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones With ANC

The premium headphones list would be incomplete without this beast. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 was launched back in November 2019. However, it still tops the charts when it comes to the best flagship headphones in India. This pair is still giving a tough time to its rivals.

Thanks to effective ANC and powerful audio output, this pair remained a favorite amongst the audiophiles in 2020 as well. The headphones can be purchased at Rs. 34,990. The only disadvantage this pair has over the premium Sony headphones is the absence of touch controls.

Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC Headphones

Since India is a market filled with budget-conscious consumers, the brands are drawn towards launching pocket-friendly, yet feature-rich devices. We have seen several premium players taking this route. Sennheiser is amongst those.

The company's HD450BT was announced earlier this year for a price tag of Rs. 14,990. It is an ANC enabled headset that delivers a wider soundstage similar to other flagship Sennheiser headphones.

Jabra Elite 45H Wireless Headphones

This is the most affordable option on the entire list. The headphones arrived back in October 2020 in India carrying a price tag of Rs. 9,999. It offers a massive 40 hours backup on a single charge. It's not just the battery that adds this device to the list of best headphones in 2020, but also the good audio output and wearing comfort.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones

The Sony WH-CH710N is another top contender in the sub Rs. 10,000 price category. The headphones offer slightly better-wearing comfort than the Jabra Elite 45H and also have digital voice assistant support. You can buy this pair for Rs. 9,990 in the country. This pair has a battery backup of approx 35 hours; somewhere close to what the Elite 45H offers. Best Earphones/ TWS Earbuds In 2020 In India

Jabra Elite Active 75T TWS Earbuds

Jabra takes the crown for the best TWS earbuds in 2020 in India with the Elite Active 75T. The earbuds come loaded with features and are amongst the most compact (case included) in its segment. Packed by 6nm drivers, the TWS earbuds offer punchy bass and balanced mids and lows. This pair also has 4-microphone call technology that allows for a smooth calling experience.

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Earbuds

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is amongst the few high-end TWS earbuds you can get your hands-on. This earbud is retailing at Rs. 14,990 in the online market. The company has used a similar set of premium features as the over-the-head WH-1000XM3 such as support for Google Assistant and other voice-based digital assistants. The earbuds have touch-controls as well and the unit comes with multiple audio codecs. Thanks to all the premium hardware, the pair delivers high-resolution audio with clean bass. Its bulky case ad design is what brings it second in this list.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is the best premium TWS earbud you can buy in India. The pair will cost you Rs. 24,990 and will offer features like ANC, multiple Bluetooth profile support, and bigger 7nm drivers for a powerful sound stage. Additionally, this pair also comes with voice-based digital assistants support like other premium units and also has touch controls.

Apple AirPods Pro

Originally announced back in 2019 in India, the Apple AirPods Pro is still one of the first choices amongst audiophiles. Apple dominated this segment with its first AirPods offering. The concept was new back then and consumers were drawn towards these tiny packets delivering monster beats. Apple AirPods Pro is now retailing at Rs. 24,990 in India and comes bundled with features like ANC, Qi wireless charging, and quick-charge support.