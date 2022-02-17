Best Multiple USB Charging Hubs And Charging Station To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Do you own multiple gadgets and looking for a USB charging hub that can recharge all the devices simultaneously? You might need a multiple USB Charging hub or a charging station do to so.

Here are some of the best USB charging hubs or charging stations that offer eight USB ports with support for charging. While some of these products just cost around Rs. 600, the high-end products retail for around Rs. 2,000. Check out some of the best USB charging ports available in India on Amazon.

Portronics POR 343 UFO 6 Ports 8A Home Charging Station Price: Rs. 694

Key Specs 6 USB ports with 8A output for simultaneously charging smartphones and tablets

Built-in smart IC, intelligently identify each connected device and speak its language

Guaranteeing the fastest charge time for every device (up to 8 Amps among 6 ports)

Over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit protection design, safety approval

6 months warranty Portronics Power BUN, a Surge Protector Price: Rs. 799

Key Specs Charge three USB 5V/2.4A gadgets like smartphones, powerbanks, headphones, & two 220V/10A AC powered devices like laptops simultaneously

Suitable for home & office use where desk space is limited and you want to avoid clutter. It has ample power ratings of 2500W ( 2 x 220V/10A surge protectors and 5Vx2.4A USB outputs)

BIS certified with Grade Body, Surge Protection, over voltage & Over Current Protection, Strong ABS Plastic is shock resistant. Comes with a convenient 1.5 meter long AC charging cord

Easily put your phone / tab on the built-in docking station when charging and use the device simultaneously. It's Lightweight & Fits in palm of your hand

Designed for Indian 220V wall socket electrical standards. You can fast-charge any USB Chargeable Devices like Smartphones, Tabs, Powerbanks, laptop, printer, Camera and headset etc Destinio Multi Charger Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs 33W Fast Charger - It supports both Type C PD and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging protocols. Now you can fast charge all your phones, tablets, AirPods from a single charger rather than carrying multiple chargers. Single USB C and QC 3.0 ports can reach up to 18W, while the 2 Type A ports each have 15 watt. Combined capacity of all 4 ports is 33W.

4 Port Multi USB with 3 Pin Plug - With 4 USB ports you can charge all your devices at same time. For fast charging to work, please use either PD or QC ports but not both at same time. It has 3 pin plug which is most suitable for Indian sockets to provide stability when charging multiple phone and tablet devices.

Smart Charging with Wide Compatibility- The intelligent chip in this multi USB charger automatically recognises the devices needing more power and provides efficient charging for all your devices. Compatible with Apple devices, Android devices and all latest and old models of iPhone (including Iphone 12), Samsung Galaxy , Realme, OnePlus, LG, Motorola, Asus, Google Nexus, Google Pixel, HTC One ,Sony Xperia, Nokia, Nexus, Huawei, Redmi, Xiaomi, Oppo, Bluetooth Headphones, Power Bank and more.

Safety Assurance: Smart built-in chip protects against short circuiting, over current, over heating and over charging. When device is fully charged, it will automatically stop charging and your device will be protected safely.

3 pin plug - only model which has 3 pins for indian sockets CEZO USB Charger USB Charging Station Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs Advanced Charging Technology: PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to provide the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps per port or 10 amps overall.

Certified Safe: MultiProtect safety system and UL certification ensure complete protection for you and your devices. Worldwide 100-240 volt AC input voltage.

Wide Compatibility: You can charge more than just your smart phone or table with this handy, multi-port adapter. It will also power up your e-reader, bluetooth headphones, portable speakers and other device that charges with a USB cord.

The CB Advantage: Smart power strip made of fire-resistant ABS and pure copper. With a 3.3 feet power cord and 10 USB charger ports which offers a convenient method for power distribution in workbench and floor mount applications.t Convenient and perfect for travel, home and office use. (Input Voltage: AC 100V-240V)

Effortlessly Portable: 1pcs/set. light weight 0.44 lbs, small size 5.31*2.4* 1.3inches. Slips easily into a bag, so you're ready to charge no matter where you need to go. 3 idea Imagine Create Print Tessco BC-205 22W 4 Ports USB Charger Price: Rs. 785

Key Specs HIGHLY PORTABLE DESING: The compact design makes it easy to carry around during your office work, home use or weekend getaway trips

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE: BC-205 supports a wide range of devices such as Apple iphone, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi Mi Redmi, Nokia, Motorola, Sony, Ipad, Tablet, Android, IOS, DSLR, Digital Camera, Gamepad, Bluetooth controller, etc

RAPID CHARGING: The 4.4A/22W adapter can simultaneously charge 4 devices at a time at maximum speed to minimize waiting time and avoid taking turns on the power outlet

CERTIFIED BIS/ CONVERTOR IN-BOX: Automatic Voltage Adjustment protects the devices from a sudden surge in the temperature by controlling the input current. INCLUDED US/INDIA CONVERTOR PLUG

ADVANCE CHARGING TECHNOLOGY: Tessco USB Charger can recognize any device and automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging current for any connected device - ensuring faster charging and more efficient charging without heating up your smartphone or device Live Tech PS06 with Free 3PC Charging Price: Rs. 1,362

Key Specs E and ROHS certificated

Build with 3-Outlet of anti splash and dusty and smart 4-Port USB high speed charging at the same time, rated power of 2500W with 110 V-250 V for worldwide use, fire protection engineering PC material shell, 100 percent copper wire over-voltage, short-circuit and other protection

The power strip shell is safe to use for fire-resistance PC material made up, the cord uses high-quality copper wire PVC material that withstand more current, low heat and high elastic strength, plugs fit nicely into the receptacles

It's designed with USB charging ports, enhance total control switch button and a blue LED indicator light, white color body and the shiny metal edges around, fashionable enough to decorate the space

Use for a home office, entertainment center, or any room with multiple electronic devices Microware Multiple Smart USB Charger, 8-Port USB Charger Price: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs LARGE LED SCREEN: Show the charging status of every USB ports. Anti-fire material with over voltage, over-current, short circuit protection. Worldwide 100-240 volt AC input voltage.

ULTRA POWERFUL: 8 ports pump out 40 watts of power, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging. Maximises charging efficiency and more secure.

SMART IC TECHNOLOGY: Automatic recognise your device and match the maximum charging current, provide the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps max or 8 amps overall.

WIDELY COMPATIBLE: For Apple devices, Samsung devices, Android device or other 5V USB devices. Ideal for home, office, travel and other indoor uses.

100% SAFE CHARGING: Multiple protection system keeps your device from Overload, overcharging, overheating and short circuit.Made from anti-scratch ABS+PC composite fire-retardant material.

HOME OFFICE AND TRAVEL USB CHARGER: One USB charging station for multiple devices in your home, small and compact for portability, 4.65 ft power cable can make the charge reach further, 110V to 240V, perfect for home, office, travel. Soopii Quick Charge 6-Port USB Charging Station Organizer Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs 60W/12A POWER & QUICK CHARGE 3.0 - Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 combines with SooPii's proprietary PowerAI and VoltageBoost to deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB device. With 1 port Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology, able to charge compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging, and charge compatible devices up to 80% in just 30 minutes, for Galaxy S10/S9/S8/S7/S6/Edge/

, Note 8/7, and More

Thoughtful for you everything, what you get in box: 1- Soopii Premium Charging Station, 7 strong baffles for phones and tablets, 1 baffle for i Watch Charger Holder, and 6-Pack short charging cables (2 Apple, 2 Micro, 2 Type C) for your daily use, 6-months Warranty and within 24-hours Customer Service. tnext Six Port Charger Price: Rs. 1,799

Key Specs Tnext is Indian leading mobile and accessory brand - great products, affordable price, 1years warranty with lifetime friendly customer support.

Smart Auto sense Technology - smartly detects device, charges at maximum speed possible 6 PORT USB TURBO CHARGER: Adaptively charges all 5V USB powered devices simultaneously including Android and Apple devices with high-speed charging up to 2.A/EACH PORT. Charges 50% faster than conventional chargers. 2A, Smart Charging

Powerful yet compact - portable - home, office or travel, just grab and go. Charges 6 devices simultaneously. Supports smartphones, tablets, MP3 players, other USB chargeable devices. 40W power, 8A to share among 6 ports, offers up to max 2A per port. Control Short Circuit and over heat protection.

Suitable for most USB powered devices iPhone,iPad,Xiomi,LG,Android,Windows & Blackberry

WHAT YOU GET: 1 x 6U TC01 6Port 40W Charger, Detectable power Cord , Friendly Customer Service , Welcome Guide, Our fan-favorite 12-month warranty. DO GOOD-Every purchase you make we contribute portion of sales towards child education.

Best Mobiles in India