Want To Charge Your Smartphone On The Go? These Power Banks With 60000mAh Battery

Let's have a loot at some of these power banks mentioned below. By using these accessories, you can charge your outdoor refrigerator. These accessories come with over-voltage protection, over-discharge, and temperature-sensitive.

That prevents them from getting damaged. They also feature an Intelligent LED display that indicates charging status.

Coolnut Power Bank 60000 mAh

MRP: Rs. 18,499

Key specs

PORTABLE POWER BANK - This amazingly adaptable product has the ability to charge Laptops, Notebooks, Phones or anything you take on the go with you. Great for Travel and Outdoors.

MULTI-USE CHARGER - The uses for this product are limitless. Use this to power your outdoor refrigerator! Ever been trying to work out of office and your laptop has run out of battery? This power bank can keep your laptop powered with intelligent fast charging capabilities.

HUGE POWER SUPPLY - An outstanding 60000mAh, 150W. AC Output, 2 x USB Outputs. it's fast charging.

WHAT YOU GET: Coolnut 60000mAh External Battery Pack+ Charging Power Adapter+AC Inverter+User Manual + Worry Free 36-Months Warranty Card and friendly & outstanding customer service.

Coolnut Power Bank 31200 mAh

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key specs

Mi 20000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i

MRP: Rs. 1,499

Key specs

20000mAh Li-Polymer Battery: Mi Power Bank comes with high-density advanced Li-polymer batteries that makes it more durable and optimizes charging efficiency. It can charge Redmi K20 - 3 times, iPhone 8 - 7.2 times & Redmi Note 7 Pro - 3 times

18W Fast Charging: The new Mi Power Bank 2i comes with a never heard before 18W Fast Charging. It supports 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A and 12V/1.5A charging outputs that ensures efficient and quick charging for your devices

Black Sandstone Finish: Crafted with quality in mind, the power bank uses PC + ABS material and provides a superior and comfortable hand feel. The new sandstone finish adds a classic yet stylish look to the power bank

9 Layers of Protection: Mi Power Bank comes with advanced level of chipset protection that ensures protection against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge & discharge, etc

Dual USB Output with smart charging: Mi Power Bank 2i intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device

Two-way Quick Charge: The feature ensures faster charging for Power Bank and connected devices; Charging time: Approx 6.7 hours (18W charger, standard USB cable), Approx 10 hours ( 10W charger, standard USB cable)

Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank

MRP: Rs. 1,299

Key specs

20,000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery charges iPhone 8 - 6 Times , Samsung J7 - 4.6 Times , MI Redmi 6A - 4.6 Times, Vivo V3 - 5.4 Times

Full recharge of power bank takes upto 12 hours with 2A wall charger

What you get: 1 Power Bank, 1 Cable, 1 User Manual and 180 days warranty

Item Weight:- 370 gms (approx) , Battery Type:- Lithium Polymer , Dual USB port output at 5V/2.4A

Dual USB Input via Type C / Micro USB at 5V/2.1A, Portable ergonomic design with hard ABS Plastic exterior, Feather touch power button at the top, simply touch the surface to turn on the device ,High Quality Chipsets with 9 Layer of Advanced Protection

URBN 20000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank with 2.1 Amp Fast Charge

MRP: Rs. 1,199

Key specs

Fast charge with its 2.1 Amp fast charge feature, avoid staying plugged in for hours on end, unlike regular power banks, charge your devices and the Urbn power bank, both at lightening speeds

Ultra compact body our power bank come with high grade lithium polymer batteries which are slimmer than conventional batteries this makes your Urbn power bank more compact and easy to carry

We're giving you more so you can do more with dual inputs, no more queueing your devices with the Urbn power bank, charge them two at a time or share a port with a friend

1 year limited guarantee, your Urbn power bank is covered for a year for any manufacturing defects

The BIS certification validates that this power bank is safe for travel this clubbed with its high capacity battery and compact size, make it the perfect travel companion

The sharp LED lights on the body tell you the power status of your power bank so that you can plan your usage and next charge

1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank

MRP: Rs. 2,999

Key specs

The Anker Advantage: Join the 10 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Ultra-High Capacity: Weighs as little as a can of soup (12.5 oz) yet charges the iPhone 7 almost seven times, the Galaxy S6 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice.

High-Speed Charging: PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge(does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). Recharges itself in 10 hours with a 2 amp charger, phone chargers (generally 1 amp) may take up to 20 hours.

Certified Safe: Anker's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.

What You Get: Anker PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our fan-favorite 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately.

Zinq Technologies Z20KP 20000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank

MRP: Rs. 949

Key specs

20000mah lithium polymer power bank comes with 2 usb output, led charging indicators, micro USB & Type C input with intelligent chipset.

Dual charge technology for simultaneous charge of the power bank and a phone or other usb-powered devices

Compatible with 5v/2.1a - the power bank intelligently adjusts power output to delivery fast and efficient charging for most connected devices

IOS iPhone x: 2.4 times full charges, android phone mi a2: 2 times full charges, time taken to fully charge android phone mi a2: 2.15 hrs, iPhone x: 2 hrs

Full recharge of power bank takes 6 hrs using 2a wall charger

Coolnut 20000 mAh QC (Quick Charge 3.0) High Speed Power Bank

MRP: Rs. 949

Key specs