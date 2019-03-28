Best Samsung Galaxy A50 accessories: Attractive cases and covers to buy Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung Galaxy A50 is launched and it is regarded as one of the best mid-range smartphone based on some interesting features. It has a triple camera system at rear which works greatly- which makes it an iconic.

Even its accessories case and covers look fantastic, which you can obtain from Amazon at the best price deals. Check out some of the picked up accessories in the list that we have mentioned below.

Luxury Shockproof Armor Brushed Silk Carbon Fibre Textured TPU Back Case Cover for Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs 199

Key Specs

PERFECT COMPATIBILITY: An excellent fit for the Samsung Galaxy A50. All cutouts and buttons are precisely designed to access all your device's features.

SLEEK AND SLIM - Built from durable material while offering a sleek design, never worry about unnecessary bulk. With this ultra thin design your phone will remain light weight.

EASY TO INSTALL and REMOVE: Feels great in hand, Protects your Mobile Phone from scratches, finger prints and dumps

SHOCK PROOF TECHNOLOGY: Bumpers with Anti-Shock Cushion Technology for protection against small and accidental drops

Secure fit, easily applied & removed.Comes in original packaging, It Perfectly matches with your Phone's shape Zocardo Faux Leather Case with Wallet for Cards/Cash MRP: Rs 329

Key Specs

Flip Book Diary Case exclusively designed for Samsung Galaxy A50 with proper cuts for camera and buttons

PREMIUM LOOKS: Glistening Deluxe Leather surface provides your phone with a rich sophisticated look.

DESIGN FOR SAFETY: Inner TPU case provides shock absorption while outer flip case design safeguards your device from dents and scratches during impact.

STORAGE: Wallet case Card slots to carry Credit cards, Emergency Cash or Receipts - No more bulky wallets!

Executive Look: Made of premium quality Faux Leather and Inner TPU - Gives executive feel EXLUSIVE Side Bumper Cushion Silicon Transparent with Anti Dust Shockproof Slim Back Cover Case MRP: Rs 199

Key Specs

Samsung Galaxy A50 : Simple but not normal. We've adopted TPU (Bayer) material and a perfect new design that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. Keeps your phone always brand new.

PERFECT FIT: Precisely designed for Samsung Galaxy A50, the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports and audio ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.

EXCELLENT GRIP: Premium, smooth, matte-finish coating provides excellent grip and provides maximum scratch resistance. Your device will never stick to your pocket or slip off your hand. A great, easy-to-hold experience.

ALL-ROUND PROTECTION: Includes 4-side protection, strengthened corners and a raised edge to protect the screen and most importantly the camers. No need to worry about accidental shocks or drops.

EASY TO INSTALL: Just Slip your Phone in The Case and you're ready to go. Lokezeep Samsung Galaxy A50 Case Back Cover MRP: Rs 209

Key Specs

Specially built for Samsung Galaxy A50 (2019)

Unique design allows easy access to all buttons, controls and ports without having to remove your phone

Slim and secure fit that adds minimal bulk to device, Ultra-slim and transparent design can show the beauty of Phone perfectly Perfect Protection Against Scratches and Everyday Use

Raised edges: the front lip is 0.76mm (0.03 inch) higher than the front screen, while the back edge depth of 1.2mm (0.04 inch)

Flexible Comfortable: Flexible TPU layer keeps itself fingerprint resistant and easy to take on or off, durable and stain resistant anti scratch Golden Sand Slim Drop Tested Leather Texture Shockproof Armor TPU for Samsung A50 MRP: Rs 599

Key Specs

Golden Sand Premium Leather Texture Series Armor Case with Anti Shock Corners is thin as well as impact and shock resistant. Made up of high quality eco friendly materials, inside web pattern, proper holes and cut-outs for sensors. Raised lips protect the screen and camera bump.

Unique Look featuring Original-like Leather Texture combined with subtle stitch design and glossy accents. Easy to remove & install, anti finger print, anti scratch, washable case. Heat Dissipation Design, flexible and tear resistant.

Tactile Buttons for natural feedback and easy press. Available in three elegant colours. Trusted Quality. Quality difference is felt from other products as soon as our product is held in hand and used.

Package Content: 1 Premium Leather Texture Series Armor TPU Case. Warranty: We provide 6 Month hassle free replacement/return warranty on incorrect product, mis-fit or defect in workmanship. No warranty if product is used or intentionally damaged. Note - Images are only for illustrative purposes, actual product and colour may slightly differ. Jkobi Textured Flip Case Cover for Samsung Galaxy A50 -Pink MRP: Rs 230

Key Specs

Compatible for Samsung Galaxy A50

Super slim and light weight, adds only style not weight

Raised lips to protect your screen from scratches & damage

Easy access to all buttons, ports, camera, speakers and microphone on the smartphone

Leather material gives a pleasant touch to your phone Denim Series Cloth + Leather Flip Wallet Case Stand with Card Holder Flip Cover for Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs 598

Key Specs

Specially Made For SAMSUNG GALAXY A50 ===>> PRECISION ENGINEERED; combining style and functionality seamlessly together, the Leather Flip Case offers a slim and lightweight design together with triple card slots and a money pouch to keep all of your daily essentials together in one place.

COMPREHENSIVE PROTECTION; your device will be carefully and securely held within the reinforced TPU tray - this is surrounded by a soft, premium bonded PU leather exterior that acts as a shield against accidental drops, knocks, bumps, scratches and dust.

COMPLIMENT YOUR Phone WITH YOUR SLEEK LEATHER WALLET CASE: Your elegant leather wallet case slips comfortably into your pocket and fits your Phone perfectly. It gives you seamless access to all ports and features, including a convenient speakerphone hole that allows you to talk without the need to open the cover.

COMFORT VIEWING:Prop up your device into a landscape stand orientation to enjoy watching videos

REFINED LUXURY; the smooth, nubuck fibre interior provides a comfortable cushion for your phone's precious screen. Subtle, contrasting stitching adds the finishing touches to a case that is just made to match up to the elegance Helix Dustproof Silicon Back Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs 240

Key Specs

Light Weight

Scratch Resistant

Protection to the Device

Protect against accidental damages. Johra® Imported Carbon Shock Proof Tough Rugged Slim Soft Armor Brushed Design Back Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs 299

Key Specs

Beautiful fusion of Brushed Metal and Carbon Fiber Texture give a good look to your phone.

Made with a Highly Durable Soft TPU core with Air Cushion Technology For Intense Fortification against Drops and Raised Lip Design For Protection of the Screen and Camera.

Thin Light and Minimalist design for minimum bulk.

Special cobweb design on the inside helps Dissipate Heat Faster from your Phone keeping it Cooler.

Ensures ultimate connectivity. Extra large openings allow easy access to all ports, buttons, and camera. Compatible with most battery chargers and earphone jacks. VALUEACTIVE Accessories For All Shockproof Armor Carbon Fibre Textured TPU Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs 499

Key Specs

ValueActive ShockProof Armor Series for New Samsung Galaxy A50 Mobile Phone with Anti Shock Corners is thin as well as impact and shock resistant. Made up of high quality eco friendly materials, inside web pattern, proper holes and cut-outs for sensors. Raised lips protect the screen and camera bump.

ValueActive ShockProof Armor Series with Anti Shock Corners is thin as well as impact and shock resistant. Made up of high quality eco friendly materials, inside web pattern, proper holes and cut-outs for sensors. Raised lips protect the screen and camera bump. Unique Look featuring Smooth Silk Brushed texture, glossy accents and carbon fibre texture. Easy to remove & install, anti finger print, anti scratch, washable case. Heat Dissipation Design, flexible and tear resistant.

Tactile Buttons for natural feedback and easy press. Trusted Quality from ValueActive, Quality difference is felt from other products as soon as our product is held in hand and used. DIGITRENDS Soft Rubberized Full Coverage Slim Back Case Cover for Samsung Glaxy A50 MRP: Rs 249

Key Specs

EASY ACCESS PORTS- Ensures ease of connectivity, extra large openings allow easy access to all ports, buttons and camera compatible with most battery chargers and earphone jacks.

The microphone holes, charger port, and speaker holes are all fully exposed with direct acce.Soft TPU & Protuberant buttons: Soft TPU helps extend the life cycle of the case, it will not get deformed after taking it off and putting it back on multiple times because it is highly flexible and can against bumps.

There's a cover molding over the button of power, volume down and up, that makes buttons are responsive and easy to press. Zedfo Case Transparent Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs 49

Key Specs

Perfect Fit

Light Weight

Easy To Apply

Ultrathin Thickness

Light Weight Zapcase Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs 199

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: Patterns

Type: Back Cover Snazzy Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs 179

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Silicon

Theme: Patterns

Type: Back Cover