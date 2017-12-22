These Awesome speakers will blow your mind: Best of CES 2016

Every year at CES, the gadget and tech players of industry show off their latest or upcoming products that boast of impressive features and advanced innovations. CES provides a platform for product debuts, under categories and segments varying from super tech automobiles, televisions and drones to products and gadgets like smartphones, headphones, and speakers, all of which become the talk points for the year.

At CES 2016, many audio product makers showcased their best of innovations to take our heart away. These products included headphones and speaker systems, some of which speak of luxury at its premium best, and some will catch your fancy for their high tech features and functions. We also got to see some of the coolest speakers with smart features and fancy designs.

Here we compile a list of the speakers that impressed us the most during the CES 2016. These speakers are designed pretty well and come with great features and specs. Many of these have become our dream purchases for this year, and we hope to bring them home as soon as possible. Take a look:

Elegance combined with great sound Bang &Olufsen BeoSound 35 Bang and Olufsen is well known for its spectacular designs and great sound systems. The luxury speaker company at CES this year showcased the B&O BeoSound 35, which is an all-in-one wireless music system that looks elegant, and promises to offer great sound quality. It's is priced pretty expensive, at £1,745 (approximately INR 1.69Lac). Speaker that functions as a lamp! Sony LED Bulb Speaker: Sony showcased a rather interesting speaker that not only plays music but also comes with an LED light bulb at the CES 2016. Dubbed as the LED Bulb Speaker, this is a smart speaker that can be plugged into a light bulb socket to play the song of your choice. Also, the company unveiled a Glass Sound Speaker, which is a tube-shaped organic glass surrounding the LED bulb. Indulgence in pure Luxury: Bang and Olufsen’s BeoLab 90: Bang and Olufsen's BeoLab 90 speakers are meant for those for whom premium design is the priority. These beasty canons of sound look gorgeous and can be easily operated via a smartphone app. These speakers cost $80,000 (Approx. INR 53.42Lac) for a pair. Weird Stuff: Babypod speakers: A Spanish company has developed a speaker that allows mothers to insert it to their vagina and share music with their child-to-be! Yes, this has happened. Named Bypod, it is a small speaker meant to play music to in utero fetuses. Well, do think before you invest in this because it can be harmful for a fetus's hearing. Go Wireless, in style Naim Mu-so and Mu-So Qb If you're looking for a wireless speaker that doesn't acquire much space but still offers great sound, then this one is for you. Mu-so and Mu-So Qb are beautiful cube-shaped wireless speakers that will be your great sources of audio at home. The Mu-So is merely 8.6 inches in each dimension, but still is powerful enough to give 300 watts worth of amps. Moreover, it comes in several peppy color options. Ultimate speakers for your living room: Samsung Soundbar At the year's biggest tech show, CES 2016, Samsung unveiled a new audio system that has a soundbar, called HW-K950, with Dolby Atmos sound. It comprises rear speakers and a sub with a 5.1.4-channel setup. These speakers promise the best sound clarity and quality, and offer wireless connectivity options. Budget friendly, Waterproof speakers: JBL speakers: For those who love travelling will like the new At CES JBL Clip 2 and JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speakers, that are portable and comes with waterproofing capabilities. These speakers offer long playback time, and won't hurt your pocket. The Cip 2 is a hockey-puck shaped speaker that can be attached to a bike or backpack, and costs $59.95 (approximately Rs. 4,000). The JBL Charge 3 speaker, on the other hand, is a speaker that doubles up as a powerbank. It can be linked to multiple JBL Connect enabled speakers, and costs $149.95 (approximately Rs. 10,000).