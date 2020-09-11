Buy Smartwatches, Headphones And More At Up To 50% Off On Noise Day

Now, Noise is hosting a sale called Noise Day and you can get enticing offers and discounts on the product from the company during this sale. If you are interested in upgrading to a product from this company that is affordable, then you can get up to 50% discount on the sale during the sale as mentioned below.

35% Off On Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch

Get upto 10 day battery life with magnetic charger

Menstrual Cycle Tracking

Heart Rate Monitor

Smart Notifications

IP68 Waterproof

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days

40% Off On Noise Tune CHARGE Neckband Bluetooth Headset

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: v5.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2 hours

Qualcomm Chipset inside to deliver superior sound quality

Battery life: 16 Hrs

Dual device pairing

Magnetic earbuds

IPX5 Water Resistant

55% off On Noise Shots ERGO Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 72 minutes

Charging port USB Type C

Upto 20hrs of total playtime (5hrs on a single charge and additional 15hrs from the case)

IPX7 Waterproof

Quick pairing

44% off On Noise Shots Groove Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 72 minutes

Charging port USB Type C

Upto 20hrs of total playtime (5hrs on a single charge and additional 15hrs from the case)

IPX7 Waterproof

Quick pairing

36% off On NoiseFit Endure Sport Smartwatch

Full-touch, Full-colour 1.28 inch display with 100+ cloud-based watch faces

Lightweight and tough

Compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 8+

Expand functionality with DaFit app

Up to 20 days of battery life; 30 days on standby

Leather-Silicone fused strap

9 sports modes. Sleep, step and calorie tracking

IP68 dust and waterproof

Smart notifications and weather updates

Music & camera control

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 20 days

45% off On Noise Tune LITE Neckband Bluetooth Headset

