Buy Smartwatches, Headphones And More At Up To 50% Off On Noise Day
Noise is a well-known brand that has launched attractive accessories at value for money price points. This company has a portfolio of products including smartwatches, neckband headphones, truly wireless earbuds and much more.
Now, Noise is hosting a sale called Noise Day and you can get enticing offers and discounts on the product from the company during this sale. If you are interested in upgrading to a product from this company that is affordable, then you can get up to 50% discount on the sale during the sale as mentioned below.
35% Off On Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Get upto 10 day battery life with magnetic charger
- Menstrual Cycle Tracking
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Smart Notifications
- IP68 Waterproof
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
40% Off On Noise Tune CHARGE Neckband Bluetooth Headset
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: v5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 2 hours
- Qualcomm Chipset inside to deliver superior sound quality
- Battery life: 16 Hrs
- Dual device pairing
- Magnetic earbuds
- IPX5 Water Resistant
55% off On Noise Shots ERGO Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 72 minutes
- Charging port USB Type C
- Upto 20hrs of total playtime (5hrs on a single charge and additional 15hrs from the case)
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Quick pairing
44% off On Noise Shots Groove Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 72 minutes
- Charging port USB Type C
- Upto 20hrs of total playtime (5hrs on a single charge and additional 15hrs from the case)
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Quick pairing
36% off On NoiseFit Endure Sport Smartwatch
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Full-touch, Full-colour 1.28 inch display with 100+ cloud-based watch faces
- Lightweight and tough
- Compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 8+
- Expand functionality with DaFit app
- Up to 20 days of battery life; 30 days on standby
- Leather-Silicone fused strap
- 9 sports modes. Sleep, step and calorie tracking
- IP68 dust and waterproof
- Smart notifications and weather updates
- Music & camera control
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 20 days
45% off On Noise Tune LITE Neckband Bluetooth Headset
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 1.5 Hours
