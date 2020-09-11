ENGLISH

    Buy Smartwatches, Headphones And More At Up To 50% Off On Noise Day

    By
    |

    Noise is a well-known brand that has launched attractive accessories at value for money price points. This company has a portfolio of products including smartwatches, neckband headphones, truly wireless earbuds and much more.

    Buy Smartwatches, Headphones And More At Up To 50% Off On Noise Day
     

    Now, Noise is hosting a sale called Noise Day and you can get enticing offers and discounts on the product from the company during this sale. If you are interested in upgrading to a product from this company that is affordable, then you can get up to 50% discount on the sale during the sale as mentioned below.

    35% Off On Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Get upto 10 day battery life with magnetic charger
    • Menstrual Cycle Tracking
    • Heart Rate Monitor
    • Smart Notifications
    • IP68 Waterproof
    • Touchscreen
    • Fitness & Outdoor
    • Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
    40% Off On Noise Tune CHARGE Neckband Bluetooth Headset

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: v5.0
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Charging time: 2 hours
    • Qualcomm Chipset inside to deliver superior sound quality
    • Battery life: 16 Hrs
    • Dual device pairing
    • Magnetic earbuds
    • IPX5 Water Resistant
    55% off On Noise Shots ERGO Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset
     

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Charging time: 72 minutes
    • Charging port USB Type C
    • Upto 20hrs of total playtime (5hrs on a single charge and additional 15hrs from the case)
    • IPX7 Waterproof
    • Quick pairing
    44% off On Noise Shots Groove Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Charging time: 72 minutes
    • Charging port USB Type C
    • Upto 20hrs of total playtime (5hrs on a single charge and additional 15hrs from the case)
    • IPX7 Waterproof
    • Quick pairing
    36% off On NoiseFit Endure Sport Smartwatch

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Full-touch, Full-colour 1.28 inch display with 100+ cloud-based watch faces
    • Lightweight and tough
    • Compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 8+
    • Expand functionality with DaFit app
    • Up to 20 days of battery life; 30 days on standby
    • Leather-Silicone fused strap
    • 9 sports modes. Sleep, step and calorie tracking
    • IP68 dust and waterproof
    • Smart notifications and weather updates
    • Music & camera control
    • Touchscreen
    • Fitness & Outdoor
    • Battery Runtime: Upto 20 days
    45% off On Noise Tune LITE Neckband Bluetooth Headset

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5.0
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Charging time: 1.5 Hours

    Story first published: Friday, September 11, 2020, 16:17 [IST]
