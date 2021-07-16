Just In
Croma Discount Offers On Music Devices, Headphones, Earphones, Home Theaters, And More
Are you looking forward to purchase any electronic device such as home theaters, headphones, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more? Well, there are many electronic products that are available at significant discounts right now in India. We can say that it is raining discounts across many stores and one such store is Croma.
Croma is selling a slew of products including music devices, earphones, headphones and more under discount. You can take a look at the various discounts available for you from the list below. Do take a look!
Up To 70% Off On Truly Wireless Earbuds
Looking forward to purchase a pair of truly wireless earbuds? Well, head on to Croma to get these products at up to 70% discount via Croma.
Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Speakers
Bluetooth speakers are available across various price segments, Via Croma, you can get Bluetooth speakers at a discount of up to 60%.
DJ Speakers Starting From Rs. 12,990
There are a slew of DJ speaker options to buy from in India. You can get these DJ speakers starting from Rs. 12,990 via Croma and there are many options to choose from as well.
Up To 65% Off On Home Theaters And Soundbars
If you are in plans to purchase a home theater or soundbar, then you can check out the best ones from a slew of options available on Chrome and get up to 65%.
Up To 65% Off On Earphones
Looking for a pair of earphones? Check out Croma to make sure you get earphones at a discount of up to 65%.
Up To 60% Off On Headphones
If headphones are what you are eying to purchase, then the online retailer Croma is the best place for you to check out as you can get up to 60% discount on this product category.
Multimedia Speakers Starting From Rs. 3,290
Multimedia speakers are available via Croma for as low as Rs. 3,290 to start from. Do take a look at the various speaker options you can purchase by visiting the website.
Streaming Devices Starting From Rs. 3,499
In India, there is a slew of streaming devices including Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and much more. These are available starting from Rs. 3,499 via Croma.
