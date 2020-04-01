ENGLISH

    Five Tips To Maintain Your Earphones While Working From Home

    By
    |

    Maintaining a social distance is a good way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Similarly, one also needs to take care of electronic gadgets and accessories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and headphones while you are working from home.

    Five Tips To Maintain Your Earphones While Working From Home

     

    We have already covered a detailed feature on how to clean your smartphone during this pandemic and now, we have come up with a procedure on how to clean your earphones/headphones. These inputs have been given by Mr. Nishit Sharma, Founder & CEO, Wings Lifestyle, which is a smartphone accessories brand.

    So, here are five ways to take care of your audio gear. These instructions are not only valid now. But, they will also be useful in the future as well, helping users to extend the life of these products.

    Sanitize Your Earbuds

    Sanitize Your Earbuds

    If you want your audio gadgets or a headphone to stay longer with you while you work from home, then make sure you clean it every time prior to you use it. To sanitize/clean your headphone, wipe them down after each use with a rubbing alcohol wipe. Make sure to clean the holes in each bud, too. Use a toothpick to wedge out any earwax in the holes. Lastly, ensure your earbuds are completely dry before you store or wear them.

    Do Not Share Your Earbuds With Anyone

    Do Not Share Your Earbuds With Anyone

    Sharing your earphones/headphones with someone is a big no. If you do so, remember, you are welcoming numerous amounts of microbes and ear-wax into your ear. You can’t be sure if the person you are sharing your earbuds with, has been keeping them clean. These microbes could sometime lead to an ear infection.

    Gently Rinse The Earbuds Before Using
     

    Gently Rinse The Earbuds Before Using

    A gently rinse to your earbuds could help you save a lot of time, as every time it won't be possible to sanitize. However, do not submerge into earphones/earbuds into a bucket of water as they will get damaged. Only rise those earphones which are either splash-proof or IP5 certified.

    Do Not Wear Your Earbuds For Too Long

    Do Not Wear Your Earbuds For Too Long

    Do not continuously wear the earbuds for more than 5-6 hours. If you are not on a business call or you have plugged in your earphones for no reason at all, take them out and give your ears some rest.

    Feel Free To Change The Rubber Ear Tips

    Feel Free To Change The Rubber Ear Tips

    In-ear style earphones usually come with some additional pairs of rubber ear tips to suit users with different ear-size. If you feel your rubber tips are wearing off or cannot be cleaned despite being dirty, just change them from time to time. Additional ear tips can also be bought online for a minimal price.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
