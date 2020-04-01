Five Tips To Maintain Your Earphones While Working From Home

Sanitize Your Earbuds

If you want your audio gadgets or a headphone to stay longer with you while you work from home, then make sure you clean it every time prior to you use it. To sanitize/clean your headphone, wipe them down after each use with a rubbing alcohol wipe. Make sure to clean the holes in each bud, too. Use a toothpick to wedge out any earwax in the holes. Lastly, ensure your earbuds are completely dry before you store or wear them.

Do Not Share Your Earbuds With Anyone

Sharing your earphones/headphones with someone is a big no. If you do so, remember, you are welcoming numerous amounts of microbes and ear-wax into your ear. You can’t be sure if the person you are sharing your earbuds with, has been keeping them clean. These microbes could sometime lead to an ear infection.

Gently Rinse The Earbuds Before Using

A gently rinse to your earbuds could help you save a lot of time, as every time it won't be possible to sanitize. However, do not submerge into earphones/earbuds into a bucket of water as they will get damaged. Only rise those earphones which are either splash-proof or IP5 certified.

Do Not Wear Your Earbuds For Too Long

Do not continuously wear the earbuds for more than 5-6 hours. If you are not on a business call or you have plugged in your earphones for no reason at all, take them out and give your ears some rest.

Feel Free To Change The Rubber Ear Tips

In-ear style earphones usually come with some additional pairs of rubber ear tips to suit users with different ear-size. If you feel your rubber tips are wearing off or cannot be cleaned despite being dirty, just change them from time to time. Additional ear tips can also be bought online for a minimal price.