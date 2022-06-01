ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On True Wireless Earbuds

    By
    |

    Flipkart, one of the popular e-commerce portals in India, is hosting the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. During this sale, you can purchase a slew of products at a great discount. As the wireless earbuds are being used by many people, if you want to buy TWS earbuds at discount, then you can opt for the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.

     
    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Offers On True Wireless Earbuds

    The TWS earbuds add a lot of convenience and make a great deal when purchased at a low rate. You can take a look at the offerings available at lucrative pricing during this Flipkart sale from here.

    Jabra Elite 3 with Noise Isolation Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,999 (35% off)

    Jabra Elite 3 with Noise Isolation Bluetooth Headset is available at 35% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Airdopes 131

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,990 (56% off)

    boAt Airdopes 131 is available at 56% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Buds Air 3
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,999 (33% off)

    Realme Buds Air 3 is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Enco Buds

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999 (55% off)

    OPPO Enco Buds is available at 55% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Q2 Neo

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499 (36% off)

    Realme Buds Q2 Neo is available at 36% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

    Noise Buds VS102 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (56% off)

    Noise Buds VS102 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset is available at 56% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

    Noise Air Buds Mini Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (56% off)

    Noise Air Buds Mini Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset is available at 56% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Airdopes 402 Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,990 (66% off)

    boAt Airdopes 402 Bluetooth Headset is available at 66% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Buds Z2

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,999 (16% off)

    OnePlus Buds Z2 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Airdopes 381

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,199 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (55% off)

    boAt Airdopes 381 is available at 55% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 2,199 onwards during the sale.

    Apple AirPods

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,400 ; MRP: Rs. 14,900 (16% off)

    Apple AirPods is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 12,400 onwards during the sale.

    Truke BTG1 Gaming earbuds

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (42% off)

    Truke BTG1 Gaming earbuds is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

