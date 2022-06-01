Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite 3 with Noise Isolation Bluetooth Headset

Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,999 (35% off)

Jabra Elite 3 with Noise Isolation Bluetooth Headset is available at 35% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

boAt Airdopes 131

Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,990 (56% off)

boAt Airdopes 131 is available at 56% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Air 3

Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,999 (33% off)

Realme Buds Air 3 is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Enco Buds

Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999 (55% off)

OPPO Enco Buds is available at 55% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo

Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499 (36% off)

Realme Buds Q2 Neo is available at 36% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

Noise Buds VS102 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (56% off)

Noise Buds VS102 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset is available at 56% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

Noise Air Buds Mini Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (56% off)

Noise Air Buds Mini Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset is available at 56% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

boAt Airdopes 402 Bluetooth Headset

Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,990 (66% off)

boAt Airdopes 402 Bluetooth Headset is available at 66% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,999 (16% off)

OnePlus Buds Z2 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

boAt Airdopes 381

Deal Price: Rs. 2,199 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (55% off)

boAt Airdopes 381 is available at 55% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 2,199 onwards during the sale.

Apple AirPods

Deal Price: Rs. 12,400 ; MRP: Rs. 14,900 (16% off)

Apple AirPods is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 12,400 onwards during the sale.

Truke BTG1 Gaming earbuds

Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (42% off)

Truke BTG1 Gaming earbuds is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.