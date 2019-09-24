Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2019: Up To 80% Off On Smart Devices

Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards. Besides, you will get 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, Complete Protection plan, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale Smart Devices Offers List:

Lenovo Smart Clock (with Google Assistant)

On buying the Lenovo Smart clock, you will get no-cost EMI Rs. 500/month.

The smart clock comes with a 4-inch IPS touchscreen display. Using the gadget, you can even get tuned to music.

Mi Band 3

It comes with a 0.78-inch OLED touch screen, up to 20 days battery life, 5ATM rating, call and notification alert, and more.

Mi 360° 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera

You can buy the product with no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 225/month. It comes with a 1080p full HD display, AI powered motion detection, baby monitoring, and infrared nightvision.

Mi Band - HRX Edition

It can be purchased at no-cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on value above Rs. 4, 499 and no-cost EMI on Flipkart Axis credit card. The highlights are 23-day battery life, IP67 certified, call & notification alert, and OLED display.

Gionee Smart Life Smartwatch

The smartwatch is available with EMI starting from Rs. 250 per month. It comes with heart rate monitor, calorie meter, WhatsApp and Facebook alert.

Lenovo Carme NA Smartwatch

It is priced at Rs. 3,499 with 30% off. And, it can be purchased with an EMI starting from Rs. 292/month. It comes with up to 7 days of battery, IP68, heart rate monitoring, and more.

Honor Band 5

The band is priced at Rs. 2,599 with 13% off. Its EMI starts from Rs. 217/month. The Honor Band 5 offers up to 14 days of battery life and water resistant up to 50m. It comes with AMOLED display panel and 24/7 heart rate monitor.

Google Home

The product is available at Rs. 7,999. And, the EMI rate starts from Rs. 667 per month. Using this, you can play music from all major streaming services. It comes with voice-controlled WiFi speaker for home. And, it works with up to 7 users with personalized settings.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e Smart Band

Its price at Flipkart starts from Rs. 2,490. It comes with PMOLED display and offers up to 6 days of battery life. It is compact, lightweight and swimproof. Using the product, you can get your smartphone notification and alerts.

Google Home Mini

Currently, there are only two product left across the portal. Other than that, it can be obtained at an EMI from Rs. 189 per month. It comes with voice-controlled WiFi speaker for home. And, it works with up to 6 users with personalized settings.

Fossil 4th Gen Venture HR Smartwatch

This smartwatch is priced at Rs. 17,596. Its starting EMI is Rs. 1,467 per month. It has heart rate monitor, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage, and controls.

Wipro Garnet Smart Light 7 W B22 LED Smart Bulb

The smart bulb is compatible with both Google Home & Google Assistant. The total bulbs available on the portal is only three. Besides, it is available at Rs. 899 with 50% off.

Syska LED Smart Bulb with Google Home Mini

Its EMI starts from Rs. 350 per month. And the price of it is Rs. 4,199. It offers voice control smart lights. It helps in choosing from 16 million color shades of smart bulb. Its Google Home Mini works with up to 6 users with personalized settings.

Mi WiFi 10 W LED (White and Color, E27 Base) Smart Bulb

It can be purchased at Rs. 1,299 with no-cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on value above Rs. 4, 499 and no-cost EMI on Flipkart Axis credit card. It comes with smart control lights via Mi Home app and up to 11-year long life.