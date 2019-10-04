ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers on Truly Wireless Headsets

    We have finally reached the end of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and we've already seen a lot of lucrative deals including smartphones, tablets, home appliances, and a lot more. If you are someone who's looking for a truly wireless headphones, here is a list which you can buy at Flipkart.

    The portal's Big Billion Days bring plenty of offers on these headsets. Take a look.

    Skullcandy Sesh S2TDW-M003 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic
     

    Skullcandy Sesh S2TDW-M003 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    It is available at Rs. 3,999 with 33% off. You will get no cost EMI option starting from Rs. 334 per month.

    JBL FREEX True Wireless Bluetooth Headset

    JBL FREEX True Wireless Bluetooth Headset

    You will get extra 51% off on the headset. And, it is priced at Rs. 4,199. It offers 4 hours of battery life.

    Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    The headset can be obtained at several standard EMI plans. Along with other offers, you will also get an extra 35% off on buying the product.

    Noise Shots X3 Bass True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic
     

    Noise Shots X3 Bass True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    The headset is available with 10% instant discount on using Axis bank credit and debit cards. It offers a wireless range of 30m. It will get fully charged on 2 hours of charging.

    Bose Soundsport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    Bose Soundsport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    A couple of offers on the headset are 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and extra Rs. 2183 off on prepaid transaction. It is IPX4 rated.

    Noise Shots Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    Noise Shots Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    It is priced at Rs. 1,999 with 60% off. On buying the headset, you will also get extra savings on EMI with Axis bank credit cards.

    iBall Nano Earwear T9 Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    iBall Nano Earwear T9 Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    You can save 10% money on buying 3 items or can save 15% on buying 4 or more items. You also get 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

    Noise Shots X1 Air True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    Noise Shots X1 Air True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    It can be purchased with 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra Rs. 2,000 off on Axis bank credit and debit cards, extra Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI bank credit cards, and more.

    Noise Shots X5 Charge True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    Noise Shots X5 Charge True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

    It is available at Rs. 3,499 and can be bought at an EMI from Rs. 292 per month. You will also get an extra 28% off on the product. It is sweatproof.

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
