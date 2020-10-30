ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Upto 80% Off On Headphones & Speakers

    |

    Flipkart Big Diwali sale has kickstarted with a massive price cut on several gadgets. For one, Flipkart is giving away flagship smartphones at a cheap price. The same can be said on several other gadgets, including audio devices. In fact, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering up to 80 percent discount on headphones and speakers.

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Up To 80% Off On Headphones & Speakers
     

    One can explore several audio gadgets like TWS earbuds, over-ear headphones, soundbar, home theater units, and so on.

    Up to 80% Off On Headphones

    Starting with headphones, the Flipkart Big Diwali is offering up to 80 percent discount on headphones. Several headphones from brands like boAt, Realme, JBL, and others are available at a price cut discount on Flipkart now.

    True Wireless Earbuds Rs. 899

    TWS earbuds are one of the important wearable gadgets that make a fashion statement. The truly wireless earbuds are very popular as they forego the hassles of a wire and are easy to use. If you're looking to buy a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering them starting from Rs. 899 only.

    Bluetooth Speakers Starts From Rs. 599
     

    Bluetooth speakers have become a standard home accessory and are much needed during the festivals. The Flipkart Big Diwali is offering Bluetooth speakers starting from as low as Rs. 599. One can check out brands like JBL, Sony, and so on.

    Soundbars Starts From Rs. 2,999

    Soundbars are unique audio gadgets that help complete the entire home theater setup, and can often be a bit expensive. However, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering soundbar units starting from Rs. 2,999 - making it an irresistible offer.

    Up to 70% Off On Home Theatre

    The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering a massive price cut on home theater units. Brands like Zebronics, F&D, Sony, and so on are offering home theater systems on Flipkart with up to 70 percent discount.

    TV Streaming Devices Rs. 2,299

    TV streaming units like set-top boxes have become quite a necessity. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering several TV streaming devices starting from Rs. 2,299. One can check out several bank and cashback offer for this.

    Wired Headphones From Rs. 249

    Adding to the list are wired headphones. Despite several TWS earbuds, wired headphones are still popular today. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering wired headphones starting from as low as Rs. 249.

    Up to 70% Off On Laptop Speakers

    Laptop speakers are also the need of the hour, especially since it is required for both professional and personal use. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering up to 70 percent discount on laptop speakers.

    Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
    X