ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Home Theaters, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has debuted on account of Republic Day. The e-commerce portal is providing attractive discounts and offers during this sale in order to take on the offers listed by rival Amazon. The Walmart-owned retailer has come up with hundreds and thousands of notable deals and discounts across product categories.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Home Theaters, And More
     

    While we have already seen discounts that you can get on entertainment products such as headphones, speakers, home theaters, and others. Check out the list of products in these categories that you can buy at a discounted pricing on Flipkart from below.

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Are you interested in buying a new Bluetooth speaker? Well, head on to the e-commerce portal Flipkart in order to get up to a 60% discount on the Bluetooth speaker of your choice. Do keep in mind that you will be able to get other offers including no-cost EMI and instant discounts from partners.

    Soundbars Starts From Rs. 2,999

    Soundbars Starts From Rs. 2,999

    If you are looking for a soundbar, then you can get these products from Flipkart starting from Rs. 2,999. These soundbars come from various brands and could be a great addition to your living room. Check out the discounts you can avail from soundbars from Flipkart.

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones
     

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    Bluetooth headphones have become a great accessory that comes as a trend of late. These Bluetooth headphones are available at a discount of up to 60% during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that will go on in the coming days.

    Up To 50% Off On Laptops Speakers

    Up To 50% Off On Laptops Speakers

    If you want to upgrade the laptop speakers that you have, then you can head on to Flipkart to get a discount of up to 50% on these products. Do keep in mind that you can get laptop speakers from notable brands along with attractive offers during this sale.

    True Wireless Earbuds Starting From Rs. 999

    True Wireless Earbuds Starting From Rs. 999

    Of late, true wireless earbuds are the trend. You can get these earbuds starting from Rs. 999 on Flipkart. Check out the various earbuds that are available on the e-commerce portal from below and upgrade to one that belongs to the latest trend.

    Wired Headphones Starting From Rs. 299

    Wired Headphones Starting From Rs. 299

    Despite the popularity of Bluetooth and truly wireless headphones, the wired headphones are still in trend. You can get one such headphone during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starting from Rs. 299.

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theatres

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theatres

    Home theatre systems are a notable addition to your living room and you can get one at up to a whopping 60% discount on Flipkart. Check out the home theatre systems at discount during this sale from here.

    Up To 70% Off On Party Speakers

    Up To 70% Off On Party Speakers

    Party speakers are definitely on the bucket list of things to buy for those who party a lot. Some brands sell party speakers and you can get these at a discount of up to 70% during the Republic Day sale on Flipkart.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X