Flipkart Big Saving Days: Get Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories
Before the festive season could kick in, Flipkart has announced the Big Saving Days sale for three days from September 18 to September 20. During this sale, buyers can get attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products ranging from gadgets, electronic items, and accessories. Notably, the e-commerce portal will list over 3 crore products on discount.
What's interesting is that Flipkart lets buyers get their hands on their favorite product by pre-booking the same at just Re. 1 prior to the Big Saving Days sale. This way, you can get the product without any issues related to stock availability once the sale commences.
Check out all the offers you can get on electronics and accessories during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from here.
Up To 30% Off On Gaming Laptops
The best gaming laptops can be bought at up to 30% off during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discounts during the sale.
Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
The e-commerce portal provides a whopping discount of up to 70% on headphones and speakers during this sale that will last for three days until September 20.
Offers on Best Selling Printers
Are you looking for a printer? Get your hands on the bestselling printers from Epson, HP, Canon and others starting from under Rs. 2,000.
Discount On Mouse And Keyboards
If you want to upgrade to computer accessories such as keyboards and mouse, then you can get your hands on those from good brands such as HP, Logitech, Dell and more starting from under Rs. 1,000.
Discount On Best Gaming Devices
Gaming accessories such as gamepads, gaming consoles, headsets, CD and more can be availed starting from Rs. 399 during the sale that will debut on September 18 on Flipkart.
Up To 70% Off On Mobile Covers And Screen Guards
Want to protect your smartphone with some good-looking cover and protection case for the screen? Well, this Flipkart sale could be the right time as you can get your hands on one starting from Rs. 299.
Mobile Covers, Chargers Starts From Rs. 99
You can also Type-C cables for charging and data transfer, and a wide range of mobile protection pouches for your smartphone from Flipkart for as low as Rs. 99.
Up To 50% Off On Smartwatches And Bands
Smart wearables are a recent trend and you can buy fitness bands from various brands, smart devices for hands-free assistance, and budget smartwatches from various brands via Flipkart during this sale.
Up To 80% Off On Laptop Accessories
Looking for laptop accessories such as routers from TP-Link, D-Link and more, data cards from Airtel, JioFi and more, and mouse and keyboards, then you can opt for Flipkart as it provides up to 80% off.
Up To 75% Off On Top Selling Power Banks
Bestselling power banks that will help you charge your smartphone or headphones on the go from various brands such as Syska, Philips, and iBall among others can be purchased at up to 75% discount.
Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories
Looking for cameras and camera-related accessories? Well, check out the offer that will be hosted by Flipkart soon as it provides up to 80% discount on the same.
Up To 60% Off On Data Storage Devices
Data storage is a crucial aspect and you can get your hands on devices such as memory cards, external hard disk drives, and internal SSDs at up to 60% off via Flipkart.
Up To 50% Off On Printers, Monitors And More
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 provides attractive discounts of up to 20% off on gaming monitors. Also, you can get ink tank printers at up to 40% discount.
Up To 80% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories
Gaming consoles and related accessories can be purchased right now on Flipkart for up to 80% discount. The gaming accessories include headsets, and more.
