    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Last Day Offers On Headphones and Speakers

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that went live on July 25 is all set to come to an end tonight. If you missed out on the discounts in the past few days, then you can take a look at the offers you can get today. The last day still has a slew of discounts and offers on some of the headphones and speaker models out there for you.

     

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Last Day Discount Offers On Headphones and Speakers

    If you are looking forward to upgrading your headphones or speakers, then the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale could be the right time for you. You can get discounts on the following headphones and speakers as detailed below.

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    Bluetooth headphones across categories such as neckbands, TWS earbuds, and others are the rage right now among smartphone users. The reason for the same is the absence of the headphone jack on many recent smartphones. These Bluetooth headphones can be purchase at up to a 60% discount.

    Up To 60% Off On Laptop Speakers
     

    Up To 60% Off On Laptop Speakers

    As the work-from-home and online education trends are here to persist for at least another year amidst the pandemic crisis, you can buy laptop speakers at up to 60% discount.

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theaters

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theaters

    The home theaters are available at a discount of 60% at the maximum for those who want to buy these systems for their smart TVs and experience a cinematic sound effect.

    Up To 30% Off On Smart Speakers

    Up To 30% Off On Smart Speakers

    There are smart speakers that are available in the market. These smart speakers are available on Flipkart at up to a 30% discount.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 14:49 [IST]
    X