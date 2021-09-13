ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale: Discount Offers On Speakers

    By
    |

    When it comes to speakers and other audio accessories, boAt is a popular name that comes to mind. The brand offers several options that cater to every budget. If you're looking for any new Bluetooth speaker or audio gadget, the Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale is the best place to head to. You can get up to 70 percent off on Bluetooth speakers. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale.

     

    Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale

    Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale

    Speaker that's priced at Rs. 2,499 after discount. Joining the list is the boAt Stone 650 10 W Bluetooth Speaker, which gets a 63 percent price cut.

    Apart from these, the Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale is also offering a 67 percent discount on the boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Plus, the boAt Stone 1500 40 W Bluetooth Speaker is available for just Rs. 6,990 after a 46 percent price cut. One can even check out the boAt Stone 300 5 W Bluetooth Speaker for just Rs. 1,199.

    The Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale is also offering the boAt Rugby 10 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with a 62 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 1,499. Plus, the boAt stone 260 4 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for just Rs. 1,299 against its original price of Rs. 2,490. Now aren't these exciting offers to check out?

    boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Blue, Stereo Channel)
     

    boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Blue, Stereo Channel)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (70% off)

    boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker is available at 70% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Stone 1000 14 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    boAt Stone 1000 14 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,990 (64% off)

    boAt Stone 1000 14 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 64% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Stone 650 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

    boAt Stone 650 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (63% off)

    boAt Stone 650 10 W Bluetooth Speaker is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,990 (67% off)

    boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 67% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Stone 1500 40 W Bluetooth Speaker

    boAt Stone 1500 40 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,990 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (46% off)

    boAt Stone 1500 40 W Bluetooth Speaker is available at 46% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 6,990 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X