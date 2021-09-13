Just In
- 54 min ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Teased: Get Huge Discounts On iPhones
- 1 hr ago Here's How To Access Disney+ Hotstar Free With Airtel Plans?
- 2 hrs ago iPhone 12 Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart Ahead Of iPhone 13 Launch: Worth Buying?
- 2 hrs ago Oppo F19s To Launch Soon In India; What Makes It Different From Standard Oppo F19?
Don't Miss
- News From a new border module to NATGRID, how India plans to wade away the Taliban threat
- Finance Vedanta Resources Reduces Net Debt by USD 300 Million in First Half of FY'22
- Movies Deepika Padukone Sharing Her 'Morning View' AKA Ranveer Singh Screams Couple Goals
- Sports Durand Cup 2021, Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru United: Preview, Date, Time and Telecast Information
- Lifestyle Radha Ashtami 2021: Date, Time, Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi, Wishes, Quotes And Status
- Education ADBU Scholarship 2021-22: Assam Don Bosco University Offering Scholarship Worth Rs 4 Crore
- Travel 8 Phenomenal Winter Destinations In Karnataka
- Automobiles Ford’s Iconic Vehicles Launched In India: Our Top Five Picks
Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale: Discount Offers On Speakers
When it comes to speakers and other audio accessories, boAt is a popular name that comes to mind. The brand offers several options that cater to every budget. If you're looking for any new Bluetooth speaker or audio gadget, the Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale is the best place to head to. You can get up to 70 percent off on Bluetooth speakers. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale.
Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale
Speaker that's priced at Rs. 2,499 after discount. Joining the list is the boAt Stone 650 10 W Bluetooth Speaker, which gets a 63 percent price cut.
Apart from these, the Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale is also offering a 67 percent discount on the boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Plus, the boAt Stone 1500 40 W Bluetooth Speaker is available for just Rs. 6,990 after a 46 percent price cut. One can even check out the boAt Stone 300 5 W Bluetooth Speaker for just Rs. 1,199.
The Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale is also offering the boAt Rugby 10 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with a 62 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 1,499. Plus, the boAt stone 260 4 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for just Rs. 1,299 against its original price of Rs. 2,490. Now aren't these exciting offers to check out?
boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Blue, Stereo Channel)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (70% off)
boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker is available at 70% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.
boAt Stone 1000 14 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,990 (64% off)
boAt Stone 1000 14 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 64% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
boAt Stone 650 10 W Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (63% off)
boAt Stone 650 10 W Bluetooth Speaker is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.
boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,990 (67% off)
boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 67% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
boAt Stone 1500 40 W Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,990 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (46% off)
boAt Stone 1500 40 W Bluetooth Speaker is available at 46% discount during Flipkart Boat Bluetooth Speaker Days Sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 6,990 onwards during the sale.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000