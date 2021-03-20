ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics Sale Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    By
    |

    Flipkart has come back with yet another sale on headphones and speakers. This time around, the company is offering up to 70 percent off on some of the best-selling headphones and speakers. Here are some of the best deals that Flipkart is currently offering on some of the best selling electronic gadgets and accessories from various brands and at various price points

    Up to 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones
     

    Up to 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    If you are planning to buy a new Bluetooth headphone, you can now get one with a flat 60 percent off. These Bluetooth headphones can be used with most modern devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets without any issue.

    True Wireless Headphones Rs. 999

    True Wireless Headphones Rs. 999

    Truly wireless headphones or TWS are currently on-trend, and you can now get a pair of TWS earphones on Flipkart for just Rs. 1000.

    Soundbars Rs. 3,999

    Soundbars Rs. 3,999

    You can now get a high-fidelity soundbar for just Rs. 3,999, which will enhance your whole movie watching experience by a huge margin.

    Up to 60% Off On Party Speakers
     

    Up to 60% Off On Party Speakers

    Party speakers are also on sale on Flipkart with up to 60 percent off. So, a party speaker that usually costs Rs. 10,000 will now be available for just Rs. 4,000.

    Up to 60% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Up to 60% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Bluetooth speakers are now available at an all-time low-price on Flipkart, where, one can get a new Bluetooth speaker for just 40 percent of the original retail price.

    Up to 60% Off On Home Theaters

    Up to 60% Off On Home Theaters

    Home theater speaker setup will be available with up to 60 percent off, and these speakers should work on most modern smart TVs without any issue.

    Up to 50% Off On Laptops Speakers

    Up to 50% Off On Laptops Speakers

    Got a new laptop? Get a speaker to pair with that laptop at just half the price of the original laptop speaker, and Flipkart has some of the best-sounding speakers in the market.

    Smart Speakers Starts From Rs. 2,799

    Smart Speakers Starts From Rs. 2,799

    Smart speakers with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa will be available at a cheaper price, starting at Rs. 2,7999, and Flipkart has added the trending speakers to the sale list.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10:56 [IST]
