Flipkart Offer Sale 2020: Up To 70% Discount And Offers On BoAt Airdopes
Planning to buy a new pair of TWS earphones? Then you are in for a treat as Flipkart in collaboration with BoAt is now offering up to 70 percent discount on BoAt Airdopes lineup of wireless earbuds.
The company is offering discounts on almost every model of the BoAt Airdopes and some of these earbuds cost just Rs. 1,999. Here are some of the best BoAt Airdopes that you should check out on Flipkart.
boAt Airdopes 381 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 381 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset are now available for Rs. 1,999 and they offer up to 20 hours of total playback time and are available in two color options.
boAt Airdopes 201 Earbuds Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 201 Earbuds Bluetooth Headset is also available for Rs. 1,999 and these TWS earphones can offer 15 hours of total playback time and they come with a special hook for added security.
boAt Airdopes 431 Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 431 Bluetooth Headset costs Rs. 2,399 and offer a premium design with a total music playback time of 10 hours. These TWS earphones come with a trendy carrying case with a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.
boAt Airdopes 412 Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 412 Bluetooth Headset offers 20 hours of music playback on a single charge and costs Rs. 2,899 and these TWS pairs offer features like IPX4 rating along with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
boAt Airdopes 501 Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 501 Bluetooth Headset also costs Rs. 2,899 and are being offered in a two-tone design with black and red finish. With up to 25 hours of total music playback time, these can easily last for an entire day without any issue.
boAt Airdopes 481 Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 481 Bluetooth Headset is also priced at Rs. 2,899 and they come in a compact charging cradle with a textured design. These earphones can last up to 4 hours and the charging case can deliver an additional 16 hours of battery life.
boAt Airdopes 443 Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 443 Bluetooth Headset is slightly expensive when compared to other Airdopes and is currently priced at Rs. 3,299. These TWS offers 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and can deliver a good music experience.
boAt Airdopes 491 Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 491 Bluetooth Headset retail for Rs. 3,799 and comes with a massive 1,800 mAh battery that can offer up to 50 hours of music playback time on a single charge.
boAt Airdopes 631 Bluetooth Headset
The boAt Airdopes 631 Bluetooth Headset comes with a trendy case and has a retail price of Rs. 3,899 and the earbuds alone can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge and are powered by the Qualcomm cVc.
