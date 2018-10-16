Flipkart offers Top 10 Deals on Mobile Accessories starts form Rs 99

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Though the Big Billion Day scheme is over, Flipkart has still lot of amazing deals to offer. This time the bell is on several mobile accessories which you can get at just Rs. 99. These gadgets are available in abundance on this portal, and you can look for the best offers related to each one.
You can get Casotec Back Cover for LG G4 Stylus at a special price of Rs. 199 which gives 80% off. You also get extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Likewise, there are several other mobile covers which are available at different price option at much attractive deal, respectively. Even the platform offers some cables like the ERD PC-22 Sync & Charge Cable that is priced at just Rs. 89 giving 18% off.
There are quite more cables which come with much more amazing bids. In addition, you can also avail some other types of accessories which can be obtained at much reduced price option. Other interesting offers include- no cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit cards, no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on cart value above Rs. 4499, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.
Portronics Toucharge X 10W/2A Wireless Mobile Charging Pad
Buy This on Flipkart for Rs 1,380
Key Specs
- For: iPhone 8/8Plus/X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7Edge, S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+/ S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+, and Note 5 and all other Qi enabled devices.
- Indicator Present
- Color: White
- Input Current: 2 A
Sony CP-AD2A/WCABIN5 2.1A adpater with 1.5m USB-A to Micro USB Cable Fast Mobile Charger
Available on Flipkart for Rs 549
Key Specs
- Wall Charger
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Universal Voltage
- Output Current : 2.1 A
COBIERTAS Back Cover for OPPO A37f
Available on Flipkart for Rs 199
Key Specs
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Plastic
- Theme: Patterns
- Type: Back Cover
Ambrane CBM-15 1.5m Braided Sync & Charge Cable
Available in Flipkart for Rs 149
Key Specs
- Length 1.5 m
- Round Cable
- Connector One: USB A|Connector Two: Micro USB
- Cable Speed: 480 Mbps
- Gaming Console, Tablet, Mobile, Computer
Brand New Cell Phone Holder In Car Mobile Holder
Available on Flipkart for Rs 139
Key Specs
- Model Number: Cell Phone Holder In Car
- Material: Plastic
- Compatible With: All Smart Phones
- Type: Windshield
- Mount Type: Sticky Pad
- Foldable: Yes
- Color: Black
2A Fast Charger with Charge & Sync USB Cable
Available on Flipkart for Rs 269
Key Specs
- Wall Charger
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Universal Voltage
- Output Current : 2 A
MTT Back Cover for Mi Redmi Note 5
Key Specs
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Plastic
- Theme: Comics/Cartoons/Superheroes
- Type: Back Cover
Wellpoint Back Cover for POCO F1 (Black, Grip Case, Rubber)
Available on Flipkart for Rs 179
Key Specs
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Rubber
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
Philips Cable Selfie Stick (Cyan)
Available on Flipkart for Rs 279
Key Specs
- Mobile Phones
- Load Capacity: 500
- Folded: 186 | Extended: 798
- Connectivity: Cable
iVoltaa iVPC-IM-blu1 Sync & Charge Cable
Available on Flipkart for Rs 99
Key Specs
- Length 1 m
- Round Cable
- Connector One: A Type|Connector Two: Micro USB
- Cable Speed: 480 Mbps
- Mobile, Tablet, Camera, Gaming Console, MP3 Player, Computer