Flipkart offers Top 10 Deals on Mobile Accessories starts form Rs 99

Though the Big Billion Day scheme is over, Flipkart has still lot of amazing deals to offer. This time the bell is on several mobile accessories which you can get at just Rs. 99. These gadgets are available in abundance on this portal, and you can look for the best offers related to each one.

You can get Casotec Back Cover for LG G4 Stylus at a special price of Rs. 199 which gives 80% off. You also get extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Likewise, there are several other mobile covers which are available at different price option at much attractive deal, respectively. Even the platform offers some cables like the ERD PC-22 Sync & Charge Cable that is priced at just Rs. 89 giving 18% off.

There are quite more cables which come with much more amazing bids. In addition, you can also avail some other types of accessories which can be obtained at much reduced price option. Other interesting offers include- no cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit cards, no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on cart value above Rs. 4499, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

Portronics Toucharge X 10W/2A Wireless Mobile Charging Pad Buy This on Flipkart for Rs 1,380

Key Specs For: iPhone 8/8Plus/X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7Edge, S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+/ S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+, and Note 5 and all other Qi enabled devices.

Indicator Present

Color: White

Input Current: 2 A Sony CP-AD2A/WCABIN5 2.1A adpater with 1.5m USB-A to Micro USB Cable Fast Mobile Charger Available on Flipkart for Rs 549

Key Specs Wall Charger

Suitable For: Mobile

Universal Voltage

Output Current : 2.1 A COBIERTAS Back Cover for OPPO A37f Available on Flipkart for Rs 199

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: Patterns

Type: Back Cover Ambrane CBM-15 1.5m Braided Sync & Charge Cable Available in Flipkart for Rs 149

Key Specs Length 1.5 m

Round Cable

Connector One: USB A|Connector Two: Micro USB

Cable Speed: 480 Mbps

Gaming Console, Tablet, Mobile, Computer Brand New Cell Phone Holder In Car Mobile Holder Available on Flipkart for Rs 139

Key Specs Model Number: Cell Phone Holder In Car

Material: Plastic

Compatible With: All Smart Phones

Material: Plastic

Compatible With: All Smart Phones

Type: Windshield

Mount Type: Sticky Pad

Foldable: Yes

Color: Black 2A Fast Charger with Charge & Sync USB Cable Available on Flipkart for Rs 269

Key Specs

Wall Charger

Suitable For: Mobile

Universal Voltage

Output Current : 2 A MTT Back Cover for Mi Redmi Note 5 Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: Comics/Cartoons/Superheroes

Type: Back Cover Wellpoint Back Cover for POCO F1 (Black, Grip Case, Rubber) Available on Flipkart for Rs 179

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Philips Cable Selfie Stick (Cyan) Available on Flipkart for Rs 279

Key Specs Mobile Phones

Load Capacity: 500

Folded: 186 | Extended: 798

Connectivity: Cable iVoltaa iVPC-IM-blu1 Sync & Charge Cable Available on Flipkart for Rs 99

Key Specs Length 1 m

Round Cable

Connector One: A Type|Connector Two: Micro USB

Cable Speed: 480 Mbps

Mobile, Tablet, Camera, Gaming Console, MP3 Player, Computer