ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Sale: 60% Discount Offers On Bolt Audio Speakers And Headphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart brings amazing deals and discounts on several audio speakers and headphones from Boult. A few of these accessories are added to the list below. You can avail as much as 60% discount on these accessories.

    Flipkart Discount Offers On Boult Audio Speakers and Headphones
     

    Offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra 3% off, no-cost EMI plans on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on value above Rs. 4,499, and more.

    Boult Audio BassBuds Oak Pure-Wood Wired Headset

    Boult Audio BassBuds Oak Pure-Wood Wired Headset

    Buy the accessory from Rs. 529 with 59% off. It comes with the Neodymium technology and built-in subwoofers with HD acoustic drivers, offering great sound experience.

    Boult Audio ProBass Curve Neckband Bluetooth Headset

    Boult Audio ProBass Curve Neckband Bluetooth Headset

    Get the accessory at Rs. 649 with 56% off. At a given price value, the headset comes with some amazing features that will offer the best user-experience.

    Boult Audio Probass Boost Bluetooth Headset
     

    Boult Audio Probass Boost Bluetooth Headset

    The price of the headset comes from Rs. 1,699 with 63% off. It features Bluetooth version 4.2, offering connection range up to 10m. And, its battery offers 10 hours of life on a single charge.

    Boult Audio Airbass Twinpods Bluetooth Headset

    Boult Audio Airbass Twinpods Bluetooth Headset

    The Bluetooth headset is available from Rs. 2,099 with 72% off. It offers crystal clear sound quality and provides a long-lasting battery life. It also features voice assistant.

    Boult Audio ProBass Sonic Bluetooth Headset

    Boult Audio ProBass Sonic Bluetooth Headset

    The product is available for a price tag of Rs.1,199 with 64% off. In just 2 hours of charging, the headset will offer 10 hours of battery life. It is also sweatproof and waterproof.

    Boult Audio Bassbuds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Headset

    Boult Audio Bassbuds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Headset

    Buy the wired headset at Rs. 699 with 72% off. On buying the product on Flipkart, you will get an extra 12% off. 

    Boult Audio Airbass Tru5ive Bluetooth Headset

    Boult Audio Airbass Tru5ive Bluetooth Headset

    Buy the product from Rs. 2,799 with 66% off. You can buy it at an EMI starting from Rs. 234 per month. It offers 48 hours of battery life in just 2 hours of charging.

    Boult Audio Bassbox Crystal 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Boult Audio Bassbox Crystal 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Get the speaker from Rs. 849 with 60% off. The speaker is IPX5 rated, susceptible to spills and splashes. It also comes with built-in mic for hands free calling.

    Boult Audio BassBox Unplug 12 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Boult Audio BassBox Unplug 12 W Bluetooth Speaker

    The Bluetooth speaker is available from Rs. 1,499 with 70% off. In just 1 hour of charging, the headset will offer 8 hours of battery life. You can wirelessly stream music through Bluetooth.

    Boult Audio BassBox Vibe True Wireless 5 W Bluetooth

    Boult Audio BassBox Vibe True Wireless 5 W Bluetooth

    The speaker is available from Rs. 2,399 with 65% off. On buying the product on Flipkart, you will get an extra 4% off. It offers 5W output power. It comes with a compact and attractive design. 

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X