Flipkart Sale: 60% Discount Offers On Bolt Audio Speakers And Headphones
Flipkart brings amazing deals and discounts on several audio speakers and headphones from Boult. A few of these accessories are added to the list below. You can avail as much as 60% discount on these accessories.
Offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra 3% off, no-cost EMI plans on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on value above Rs. 4,499, and more.
Boult Audio BassBuds Oak Pure-Wood Wired Headset
Buy the accessory from Rs. 529 with 59% off. It comes with the Neodymium technology and built-in subwoofers with HD acoustic drivers, offering great sound experience.
Boult Audio ProBass Curve Neckband Bluetooth Headset
Get the accessory at Rs. 649 with 56% off. At a given price value, the headset comes with some amazing features that will offer the best user-experience.
Boult Audio Probass Boost Bluetooth Headset
The price of the headset comes from Rs. 1,699 with 63% off. It features Bluetooth version 4.2, offering connection range up to 10m. And, its battery offers 10 hours of life on a single charge.
Boult Audio Airbass Twinpods Bluetooth Headset
The Bluetooth headset is available from Rs. 2,099 with 72% off. It offers crystal clear sound quality and provides a long-lasting battery life. It also features voice assistant.
Boult Audio ProBass Sonic Bluetooth Headset
The product is available for a price tag of Rs.1,199 with 64% off. In just 2 hours of charging, the headset will offer 10 hours of battery life. It is also sweatproof and waterproof.
Boult Audio Bassbuds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Headset
Buy the wired headset at Rs. 699 with 72% off. On buying the product on Flipkart, you will get an extra 12% off.
Boult Audio Airbass Tru5ive Bluetooth Headset
Buy the product from Rs. 2,799 with 66% off. You can buy it at an EMI starting from Rs. 234 per month. It offers 48 hours of battery life in just 2 hours of charging.
Boult Audio Bassbox Crystal 5 W Bluetooth Speaker
Get the speaker from Rs. 849 with 60% off. The speaker is IPX5 rated, susceptible to spills and splashes. It also comes with built-in mic for hands free calling.
Boult Audio BassBox Unplug 12 W Bluetooth Speaker
The Bluetooth speaker is available from Rs. 1,499 with 70% off. In just 1 hour of charging, the headset will offer 8 hours of battery life. You can wirelessly stream music through Bluetooth.
Boult Audio BassBox Vibe True Wireless 5 W Bluetooth
The speaker is available from Rs. 2,399 with 65% off. On buying the product on Flipkart, you will get an extra 4% off. It offers 5W output power. It comes with a compact and attractive design.
