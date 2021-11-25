Just In
Flipkart Sale On Best Selling Zebronic Speakers To Buy In India
Zebronics is a homegrown brand that makes speakers, headphones and more. The company sells a slew of products that are affordable and deliver the intended user experience without any issues. If you are looking for the best-selling speakers from Zebronics to get a good value for the money you spend, then you can get these online at relatively lesser pricing.
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart provides attractive discounts and offers on many products and the Zebronics speakers are not let alone. You can purchase the Zebronics speakers at a discounted pricing via Flipkart as mentioned below. Check out the offers and get the best one that suits your requirements.
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 2,799 (42% off)
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker is available at 42% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS ZEB-WARRIOR 10 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; MRP: Rs. 999 (30% off)
ZEBRONICS ZEB-WARRIOR 10 W Speaker is available at 30% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS WARRIOR II 2.0 CHANNEL USB SPEAKER
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 629 ; MRP: Rs. 1,399 (55% off)
ZEBRONICS WARRIOR II 2.0 CHANNEL USB Speaker is available at 55% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 629 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5 watt Laptop/Desktop Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 580 ; MRP: Rs. 799 (27% off)
ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5 watt Speaker is available at 27% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 580 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS Zeb - Wonderbar 10 10 W
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; MRP: Rs. 1,399 (35% off)
ZEBRONICS Zeb - Wonderbar Speaker is available at 35% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.
