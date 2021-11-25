ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Sale On Best Selling Zebronic Speakers To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Zebronics is a homegrown brand that makes speakers, headphones and more. The company sells a slew of products that are affordable and deliver the intended user experience without any issues. If you are looking for the best-selling speakers from Zebronics to get a good value for the money you spend, then you can get these online at relatively lesser pricing.

     

    Flipkart Sale On Best Selling Zebronics Speakers To Buy In India

    The e-commerce retailer Flipkart provides attractive discounts and offers on many products and the Zebronics speakers are not let alone. You can purchase the Zebronics speakers at a discounted pricing via Flipkart as mentioned below. Check out the offers and get the best one that suits your requirements.

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 2,799 (42% off)

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker is available at 42% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

    ZEBRONICS ZEB-WARRIOR 10 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker
     

    ZEBRONICS ZEB-WARRIOR 10 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; MRP: Rs. 999 (30% off)

    ZEBRONICS ZEB-WARRIOR 10 W Speaker is available at 30% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.

     

    ZEBRONICS WARRIOR II 2.0 CHANNEL USB SPEAKER

    ZEBRONICS WARRIOR II 2.0 CHANNEL USB SPEAKER

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 629 ; MRP: Rs. 1,399 (55% off)

    ZEBRONICS WARRIOR II 2.0 CHANNEL USB Speaker is available at 55% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 629 onwards during the sale.

    ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5 watt Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5 watt Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 580 ; MRP: Rs. 799 (27% off)

    ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5 watt Speaker is available at 27% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 580 onwards during the sale.

    ZEBRONICS Zeb - Wonderbar 10 10 W

    ZEBRONICS Zeb - Wonderbar 10 10 W

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; MRP: Rs. 1,399 (35% off)

    ZEBRONICS Zeb - Wonderbar Speaker is available at 35% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X