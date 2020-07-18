Flipkart Up To 60% Off On Headphones And Speakers

If you are planning to buy a new headphone or a speaker to replace your already existing one, then, this is the time to do it. With up to 60 percent off on the MRP, you can literally get a product for less than half of the original price, and here are the details.

Up to 50% Off On Bluetooth Headset

Flipkart is offering up to 50 percent off on Bluetooth headset where you can now get wireless headsets from brands like OnePlus, boAt, and Mini. Some of these wireless headphones start at Rs. 1,200.

Up to 56% Off On Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth speakers are great accessories that can be used with smartphones and laptops to get better audio output. You can now get a full-range Bluetooth powered speaker for less than Rs. 500 and some of these speakers look premium and offer a great audio output.

Up to 60% Off On Wired Headphones

If you are a gamer, then you get a better gaming experience with a wired headphone when compared to a wireless headphone due to the lower latency and you can get one of these for a starting price of Rs. 399.

Up to 50% Off On Home Theatres

If you recently bought a big smart television, then you can now upgrade the audio experience by getting a home theatre. Flipkart now offers up to 50 percent off on various home theatre sound system and some of these can be yours for just Rs. 1,399.

Up to 54% Off On Soundbars

Soundbars are also great and offer multi-channel audio output. You can now get a soundbar for Rs. 4,500 and get cinema theatre-like sound experience at your home.

Up to 40% Off On True Wireless

With no wires, with the truly wireless headphones you can actually live in the future and now owning a pair of TWS earphones is affordable as well. You can now get a good pair of TWS earphones for less than Rs. 1,300.