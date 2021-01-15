Flipkart Truke Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Truke Headphones

Products like the truke Fit 1 is now available with up to 84 percent off. Similarly, other truke wireless earphone models like the truke Fit Pro, truke Fit Pro Power, and the truke YB-05s Deep Bass are also currently on offer with at least a 70 percent discount.

Here are all the deals and offers available on Flipkart for the entire range of truke branded Bluetooth earphones that work well with both Android and iOS devices.

84% Off On truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Headset

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 12 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

Lithium-polymer 300 mAh Battery

84% Off On truke Fit Pro Bluetooth Headset

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 24 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

Lithium-polymer 500 mAh Battery

75% Off On truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 100 hrs | Charging time: 3 hrs

Lithium-polymer 2000 mAh Battery

70% Off On truke YB-05s Deep Bass Bluetooth Headset

