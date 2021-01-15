Just In
Flipkart Truke Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Truke Headphones
Wanted to buy a new pair of wireless headphones this new year? Flipkart is currently hosting a sale called Flipkart Truke Days, where, the brand is offering deals and discounts on a variety of wireless headphones from the brand Truke.
Products like the truke Fit 1 is now available with up to 84 percent off. Similarly, other truke wireless earphone models like the truke Fit Pro, truke Fit Pro Power, and the truke YB-05s Deep Bass are also currently on offer with at least a 70 percent discount.
Here are all the deals and offers available on Flipkart for the entire range of truke branded Bluetooth earphones that work well with both Android and iOS devices.
84% Off On truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Headset
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 12 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
- Lithium-polymer 300 mAh Battery
84% Off On truke Fit Pro Bluetooth Headset
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 24 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
- Lithium-polymer 500 mAh Battery
75% Off On truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 100 hrs | Charging time: 3 hrs
- Lithium-polymer 2000 mAh Battery
70% Off On truke YB-05s Deep Bass Bluetooth Headset
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 8 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
- Lithium-polymer 135 mAh Battery
