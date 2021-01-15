ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Truke Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Truke Headphones

    By
    |

    Wanted to buy a new pair of wireless headphones this new year? Flipkart is currently hosting a sale called Flipkart Truke Days, where, the brand is offering deals and discounts on a variety of wireless headphones from the brand Truke.

    Flipkart Truke Days Sale: Discount Offers on Headphones
     

    Products like the truke Fit 1 is now available with up to 84 percent off. Similarly, other truke wireless earphone models like the truke Fit Pro, truke Fit Pro Power, and the truke YB-05s Deep Bass are also currently on offer with at least a 70 percent discount.

    Here are all the deals and offers available on Flipkart for the entire range of truke branded Bluetooth earphones that work well with both Android and iOS devices.

    84% Off On truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Headset

    84% Off On truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Headset

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 12 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
    • Lithium-polymer 300 mAh Battery
    84% Off On truke Fit Pro Bluetooth Headset

    84% Off On truke Fit Pro Bluetooth Headset

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 24 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
    • Lithium-polymer 500 mAh Battery
    75% Off On truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset
     

    75% Off On truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 100 hrs | Charging time: 3 hrs
    • Lithium-polymer 2000 mAh Battery
    70% Off On truke YB-05s Deep Bass Bluetooth Headset

    70% Off On truke YB-05s Deep Bass Bluetooth Headset

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 8 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
    • Lithium-polymer 135 mAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 19:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X