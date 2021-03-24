How Samsung Galaxy Bud Pro’s Ambient Sound Feature Is Helping Users With Mild Hearing Impairment? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem is well-endowed smartphones and other digital accessories. The company has made its presence in the market with different Galaxy labelled smartphones, TWS earbuds, and even smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is the latest true wireless earbuds by the company that is equipped with some premium-grade features.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has some highlight features such as ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), touch-sensitive controls for media playback and calls, and fast charging enable case. The Galaxy Buds Pro have a good sound profile as well and there are several inbuilt features as well that enhance the listening experience on these TWS earbuds.

One of the most useful features present on the Galaxy Buds Pro is the Ambient Sound feature. In a new study by Samsung, this feature is found to be quite useful for users who have a mild hearing impairment. Check out the details below:

How Was The Study Conducted?

The study was conducted on the basis of three key factors including electroacoustic assessment, sound amplification evaluation, and clinical performance. The audio accessories were tested on these aforementioned aspects to determine the impact of audio devices.

The electroacoustic assessment assesses the sound output using the pressure levels. Frequency range, equivalent input noise, and total harmonic amplification evaluation to see how the sound level.

Whereas, the sound amplification evaluation determined how well these audio devices boosted the audio levels. Lastly, the clinical evaluation measured the changes in a user's hearing levels with both the earbuds on and off.

The results were in the favour of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. The TWS earbuds were found to be suitable for users with some kind of hearing impairment. The Ambient Sound feature allowed the participants (with a median age of 63) to listen to clear amplified audio.

What Does The Study Say?

The company has paired up with Samsung Medical Center to conduct a survey that aims at tracking the impact of mobile devices and hearing gadgets on hearing. The brand's focus was to research new ways to optimize the listening experience.

This is for the first time a major tech giant has taken a step to monitor the clinical effects of hearing devices (TWS earbuds in this case). The survey notes the points on the potential benefits of the true wireless earbuds for the users who have some form of mild or moderate hearing aid.

The study conducted is said to be crucial to determine all the factors so that improvements can be made to the hearing devices which will benefit over 1.5 billion global population with a certain level of hearing loss.

