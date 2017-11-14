Best accessories for Oppo F5 to buy in India

Oppo announced the Oppo F5 smartphone in the last week in India at a price point of Rs 19,990. The company also unveiled the 6GB RAM variant of the device at a price of Rs. 24,990.
The device went on sale in the country in the last week and is gaining a good traction among the consumers for its features. The major highlight of this smartphone is its AI focused 20MP selfie camera. This camera is touted to be capable of detecting the subject's age, gender, skin tone and other aspects in order to beautify the selfie shots.
If you own an Oppo F5, then here we list you some of the best accessories that you can buy for your smartphone. Take a look at them from here.
PMB Flip Cover for Oppo F5 (Charkoal Black Flip, Artificial Leather)
Buy At Price of Rs 258
Wellpoint Back Cover for Oppo F5 (Transparent, Grip Case, Rubber)
Buy At Price of Rs 284
Click Here To Buy
PMB Flip Cover for Oppo F5 (Black Flip, Artificial Leather)
Buy At Price of Rs 258
Click Here To Buy
LOFAD CASE Back Cover for OPPO F5 (Black, Rubber)
Buy At Price of Rs 229
Click Here To Buy
LOFAD CASE Back Cover for OPPO F5 (Transparent, Rubber)
Buy At Price of Rs 199
Click Here To Buy
Printed Back Cover For Oppo F5 Back Cover by RKMOBILES
Buy At Price of Rs 345
Click Here To Buy
ZYNK CASE BACK COVER FOR Oppo F5 BLACK
Buy At Price of Rs 99
Click Here To Buy
PROTEXZ™Shock Proof Protective Soft Transparent Back Case Cover For Oppo F5
Buy At Price of Rs 289
Click Here to Buy
ZYNK CASE BACK COVER FOR OPPO F5
Buy At Price of Rs 99
Click Here to Buy
" Premium Leather Design " Textured with Flexible Shockproof 'Affordable Style with Protection' Grip Back Case Cover for OPPO F5
Buy At Price of Rs 399
Click Here to Buy
Oppo F5 Back Cover, Designer Stylish Printed Back Case Cover
Buy At Price of Rs 349
Click Here to Buy