List Of Best Over-Ear Headphones To Buy In India Under Rs 5,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Audio products are one of the most sought-after gadgets besides smartphones in India and the entire globe. The Indian market has also got several players in this segment that caters to the requirements of an audiophile. Several prominent players such as Sony, Jabra, JBL, and others dominate India's premium headphones space.

While TWS earbuds are the latest hotshots, over-the-head earphones are still the choices of many. And you don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to buy a good headphones with an over-the-head design. With a budget of Rs. 5,000, you can get your hands on some feature-rich headphones. Here's the entire list: Sony MDR-ZX310 Rs. 2190

Key Specs 30Mm dynamic driver unit

On-ear headband

In-line remote control with mic

Four-conductor gold-plated l-shaped stereo mini plug Boat Rockerz 550 Rs. 1,999

Key Specs Tap into instant wireless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth V5.0

Its 50mm dynamic drivers help pump out immersive audio all day long

The mighty 500mAh battery capacity offers a superior playback time of up to 20 Hours

It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an over-ear headphone to provide the best user experience

It comes with physical Noise Isolation feature for pure audio bliss

One can connect to boAt Rockerz 550 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX JBL T460BT Rs. 2,999

Key Specs Superior listening experience with JBL Pure Bass sound

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

11 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings

Call and music controls on earcup

Flat-foldable, lightweight and comfortable

What's in the box : 1 pair of T460BT headphone, 1 x Charging cable, 1 x Warning Card, 1 x Warranty card, 1 x Safety card, 1 x QSG Sennheiser HD 205 II Rs. 2,990

Key Specs With Mic:No

Connector type: 3.5 mm

Smooth Audio Reproduction With Deep Bass Extension

Hypo-allergenic Earpads are Field-replacable Sony MDR-XB550AP Rs. 3,290

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Connector type: 3.5 mm

Balanced Sound

30mm dynamic driver

Stylish matte finish

powerful extra bass sound

Control- Play and pause, Call handling Boat Rockerz 450 Pro Rs. 1,999

Key Specs The unbeatable boAt signature sound shines through no matter what you're playing with its 40mm drivers. The bass is tuned for a thumping experience that transports you to another world.

Choose the real pro and leave all charging worries at bay as the Rockerz 450 Pro comes with a mountainous playback of upto 70 hours(at 60% vol.).

Charge for 10 mins and enjoy 10 hours of playtime with the Rockerz 450 Pro

Forget about up or down orientation as the Rockerz 450 Pro comes with the universal Type-c cable.

Enjoy a wireless connectivity via its Bluetooth v5.0 and wired connectivity with its AUX port.

It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an on-ear headphone to provide the best user experience with its comfortable padded earcushions and lightweight design

You can control your music without hiccups using the easy access controls, communicate seamlessly using the built-in mic, access voice assistant and always stay in the zone Sennheiser HD 250BT Rs. 4,874

Key Specs High-quality sound with dynamic bass - inspired by DJs

Superior audio with AAC, aptX codec support and aptX Low Latency

25-hours of battery life

Smart Control App with equalizer function

Advanced wireless Bluetooth 5.0 technology with seamless connectivity

Built-in microphone for phone calls

2-year warranty INFINITY by Harman Glide 501 Bluetooth Headset Rs. 1,349

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 50 hrs | Charging time: 4 hrs Boult Audio Ranger Bluetooth Gaming Headset Rs. 1,799

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Connector type: 3.5

Extra punchy and deep bass

Comfortable and Portable design

Passive Noise cancellation

[Range] 10-meter

Battery life -10 hrs Sennheiser Studio Headphone HD 200 PRO Rs. 3,999

Key Specs Sennheiser HD 200 Professional Monitoring Headphone

Sennheiser HD 200 : Ear coupling : Around-Ear (Circumaural)

Professional Monitoring Headphone: Wearing style : Headband

Whether you record your own tunes at home, in the rehearsal room, on stage or simply enjoy listening to your favorite music at home, the HD 200 PRO is your ideal companion for every monitoring task Skullcandy S5PXW-L672 Rs. 3,445

Key Specs Everyday headphones with flavor: Skullcandy Riff headphones come in four different colorways to reflect your unique style

Refined acoustics: Only Skullcandy headphones are custom-tuned to deliver music you can feel. From the lyrics in your soul to the bass in your bones

Goes anywhere: Lightweight and comfortable, the Riff features an ultra-durable headband that folds up small so it can go anywhere you go

Convenient controls: Easy-to-use buttons adjust volume, change tracks and even activate your personal assistant to get directions or send hands-free texts Skullcandy S6HBJY (Hesh 2) Rs. 4,999

Key Specs Hours of Comfort: Soft synthetic leather ear cushions provide endless comfort for your longest playlists

Supreme Sound: Hesh 2 Wireless produces attacking, powerful bass; warm, natural vocals; precision highs

Hours of Listening: The rechargeable battery provides up to 15 hours of music when fully charged

Wireless Pairing: Stream your music from any Bluetooth enabled device

Control Calls and Music: On-board +/- buttons let you adjust volume and choose songs, answer and place calls on hold with the round power button

Best Mobiles in India