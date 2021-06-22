Just In
List Of Best Over-Ear Headphones To Buy In India Under Rs 5,000
Audio products are one of the most sought-after gadgets besides smartphones in India and the entire globe. The Indian market has also got several players in this segment that caters to the requirements of an audiophile. Several prominent players such as Sony, Jabra, JBL, and others dominate India's premium headphones space.
While TWS earbuds are the latest hotshots, over-the-head earphones are still the choices of many. And you don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to buy a good headphones with an over-the-head design. With a budget of Rs. 5,000, you can get your hands on some feature-rich headphones. Here's the entire list:
Sony MDR-ZX310
Rs. 2190
Key Specs
- 30Mm dynamic driver unit
- On-ear headband
- In-line remote control with mic
- Four-conductor gold-plated l-shaped stereo mini plug
Boat Rockerz 550
Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- Tap into instant wireless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth V5.0
- Its 50mm dynamic drivers help pump out immersive audio all day long
- The mighty 500mAh battery capacity offers a superior playback time of up to 20 Hours
- It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an over-ear headphone to provide the best user experience
- It comes with physical Noise Isolation feature for pure audio bliss
- One can connect to boAt Rockerz 550 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX
JBL T460BT
Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- Superior listening experience with JBL Pure Bass sound
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
- 11 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings
- Call and music controls on earcup
- Flat-foldable, lightweight and comfortable
- What's in the box : 1 pair of T460BT headphone, 1 x Charging cable, 1 x Warning Card, 1 x Warranty card, 1 x Safety card, 1 x QSG
Sennheiser HD 205 II
Rs. 2,990
Key Specs
- With Mic:No
- Connector type: 3.5 mm
- Smooth Audio Reproduction With Deep Bass Extension
- Hypo-allergenic Earpads are Field-replacable
Sony MDR-XB550AP
Rs. 3,290
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Connector type: 3.5 mm
- Balanced Sound
- 30mm dynamic driver
- Stylish matte finish
- powerful extra bass sound
- Control- Play and pause, Call handling
Boat Rockerz 450 Pro
Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- The unbeatable boAt signature sound shines through no matter what you're playing with its 40mm drivers. The bass is tuned for a thumping experience that transports you to another world.
- Choose the real pro and leave all charging worries at bay as the Rockerz 450 Pro comes with a mountainous playback of upto 70 hours(at 60% vol.).
- Charge for 10 mins and enjoy 10 hours of playtime with the Rockerz 450 Pro
- Forget about up or down orientation as the Rockerz 450 Pro comes with the universal Type-c cable.
- Enjoy a wireless connectivity via its Bluetooth v5.0 and wired connectivity with its AUX port.
- It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an on-ear headphone to provide the best user experience with its comfortable padded earcushions and lightweight design
- You can control your music without hiccups using the easy access controls, communicate seamlessly using the built-in mic, access voice assistant and always stay in the zone
Sennheiser HD 250BT
Rs. 4,874
Key Specs
- High-quality sound with dynamic bass - inspired by DJs
- Superior audio with AAC, aptX codec support and aptX Low Latency
- 25-hours of battery life
- Smart Control App with equalizer function
- Advanced wireless Bluetooth 5.0 technology with seamless connectivity
- Built-in microphone for phone calls
- 2-year warranty
INFINITY by Harman Glide 501 Bluetooth Headset
Rs. 1,349
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 50 hrs | Charging time: 4 hrs
Boult Audio Ranger Bluetooth Gaming Headset
Rs. 1,799
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Connector type: 3.5
- Extra punchy and deep bass
- Comfortable and Portable design
- Passive Noise cancellation
- [Range] 10-meter
- Battery life -10 hrs
Sennheiser Studio Headphone HD 200 PRO
Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- Sennheiser HD 200 Professional Monitoring Headphone
- Sennheiser HD 200 : Ear coupling : Around-Ear (Circumaural)
- Professional Monitoring Headphone: Wearing style : Headband
- Whether you record your own tunes at home, in the rehearsal room, on stage or simply enjoy listening to your favorite music at home, the HD 200 PRO is your ideal companion for every monitoring task
Skullcandy S5PXW-L672
Rs. 3,445
Key Specs
- Everyday headphones with flavor: Skullcandy Riff headphones come in four different colorways to reflect your unique style
- Refined acoustics: Only Skullcandy headphones are custom-tuned to deliver music you can feel. From the lyrics in your soul to the bass in your bones
- Goes anywhere: Lightweight and comfortable, the Riff features an ultra-durable headband that folds up small so it can go anywhere you go
- Convenient controls: Easy-to-use buttons adjust volume, change tracks and even activate your personal assistant to get directions or send hands-free texts
Skullcandy S6HBJY (Hesh 2)
Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- Hours of Comfort: Soft synthetic leather ear cushions provide endless comfort for your longest playlists
- Supreme Sound: Hesh 2 Wireless produces attacking, powerful bass; warm, natural vocals; precision highs
- Hours of Listening: The rechargeable battery provides up to 15 hours of music when fully charged
- Wireless Pairing: Stream your music from any Bluetooth enabled device
- Control Calls and Music: On-board +/- buttons let you adjust volume and choose songs, answer and place calls on hold with the round power button
