List Of Mini USB Hand Fan For Smartphones User For This Summer
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Summer is here and there is humidity in many regions. To keep you cool, you may try many options. One of the gadgets that you can use to keep the summer heat at the bay is to use mini USB fans that can be attached to your smartphone via a USB cable.
Well, there are many options when it comes to buying mini USB fans for smartphones. Here, we have listed some of these options that you can buy from Amazon and Flipkart. Check out the same from here.
RPMSD android V8 Mini USB Hand Fan
MRP: Rs. 149
Key Specs
- Material: Silicon, Plastic
- Pack of: 1
- Color: Green
AmiciSmart 2 in 1 Water Spray Mist Handheld Mini Fan USB Rechargeable
Rs. 349
Key Specs
- 2 in 1 design is a combination of handheld fan and facial steamer perfect for keeping your face fresh and cool on sunny days
- USB rechargeable fan that can be recharged by any USB outlet such as cell phone adapter, power bank, computer, laptop and more
- Portable and handheld design will not take much space in your bag. Carry it around in summers to keep yourself cool and to feel the breeze
- With 5 min anti-dry protections, the spray mist will turn off automatically after 5 minutes.
Goodkin India Mini USB Fans Cooler Hand Phone
Rs. 199
Key Specs
- Support micro USB charge, so convenient to charge with mobile phone
- Portable design, easy to carry, you can use it at anywhere
- 2 fan blades, but air is strong, makes you feel cool in hot summer
- Made of high quality TPE material, lightweight, durable and low noise
NextGear All smart Mobile Compatible Mini Micro USB Fan
Rs. 339
Key Specs
- Sales Package:USB Fan
- Light Color: Multi Color
- Inbuilt Battery: No
- W x H x D: 3 cm x 8 cm x 5 cm
- Weight: 32 g
Avenue Mini Micro USB 2 in 1 Portable Fan For Android Smart Phone
Rs. 359
Key Specs
- Sales Package: 1 USB fan
- Supports: Mobile
- Inbuilt Battery: No
- Weight: 50 g
Ascension ® Mini Micro USB Cooling Portable Fan Mobile
Rs. 208
Key Specs
- It is a small and compact device that can be hooked to android Mobile Phone Only.
- Micro USB Fan is the perfect solution when you are hot and need cool air blowing on your face while on your smartphone.
- QUALITY MATERIAL - With its body made with hard TPE plastic, the cooling unit has two soft plastic rotating blades that are each 1.5 inches long, providing enough air movement to blow a fresh breeze and cool you down. With no cords or cables to deal with, it gets plugged in and instantly starts spinning.
- Although the fan is small, compact, and weighs about an ounce, its motor speed can reach 16000 RPM, has a 5v voltage and 80 MA current, and can run continuously for longer time period.
- Plug and play,No driver installation required. Rotatable fan with safety soft foam fan blades.
SmartDevil Outdoor Portable Fan
Rs. 899
Key Specs
- FREE YOUR HANDS. Hand free fan was design as a headphone to free your hands anywhere; Fashion style makes you look so cool. Hanging around your neck, suitable for traveling and outdoor activities.
- 360°+180°ADJUSTMENT DESIGN AND 3 SPEED LEVEL. This fan is 360°+180°adjustment.You can take it in your hands,neck,table.With low/medium/high speed level,you can adjust the fan speed in pressing the power button.
- USB RECHARGEABLE. 2000mAh lithium battery fan built-in rechargeable was powered by USB. No extra batteries are required. The small personal fan is compatible with most computers, laptops, portable chargers and other devices with USB output.
- STRONG WING AND QUIET. This fan is made of high quality copper brushless motor with can bring you stronger, smoother and quieter wind. Low noise of portable mini fan won't disturb you.
Happyscout Portable Neck Fan Hand Free Wearable Portable
Rs. 399
Key Specs
- Hands Free Design - Hands-free cooling fan with powerful airflow. You can carry the fan around your neck and carry it with you. This is a must-have for summer. Suitable for outdoor use in a hot kitchen, so you are free from the sudden sweating in public.
- High Quality - The handle that comes into contact with the neck is made of soft, skin-friendly silicone material. It is small in size and has no discomfort even when it is hung around the neck for a long time. The sleek minimalist double head design makes it a great companion.
- Longer Standby - Built-in 1200 mAh 18650 battery, long standby, fast charging, with charging, high safety performance, long battery life, depending on the use of wind gear, battery life can be maintained at 2-6 hour
- Portable Fan - Stylish and simple dual-head design, you can feel more powerful airflow, you can also adjust the direction, so that you can adjust to any angle, portable, simple and easy to create a strong wind.
- Speed adjustable - One-button switching gear, three-speed wind adjustment, simulated natural wind double wind head circulation air supply; noise as low as 36 decibels, it is personal cooling, camping, outdoor activities, travel, office, church, tide Ideal for heat.
La' Forte Portable Bear Mini USB/Battery Air Cooling Handheld Fan
Rs. 690
Key Specs
- Unique portable fan design, creative style, made of high-quality ABS, has a solid structure and pressure-resistant
- Beautiful Fans, Great travel fans for cooling or beauty in hot weather activities like sun bathing camping
- Rechargeable battery operated fan, the USB powered fan comes with a rechargeable 1200 mAH Li-ion battery, can be charged by USB charger, computer, power bank
- Be free to turn down or turn up the air speed. This fan comes with two speed settings- Normal and High Speed
- Fan is superb in performance but doesn't want to make any sound about it, you will be using this fan without hearing any noise from this power pack product.
iSWEVEN LED Mini Colorful Light Fan Portable
Rs. 599
Key Specs
- Ultra-quiet, work quietly no disturb when you work, study or sleep.
- USB mini fan with LED back light and multicolor LED, portable handheld fan, intelligent control system, reliable performance, which is fully functional and easy operation.
- Humanized light touch pitch angle adjustment, easy and portable to use.
- A professional portable fan with integration of design, simple appearance and firm structure.
- Great travel fan for cooling or beauty in hot weather activities such as sunbathing and camping.
Advancedestore Gadget for PC/Laptop/Power Bank/Adapter Portable and Flexible USB Fan, Led Light
Rs. 136
Key Specs
- USB fan and USB LED Light Combo
- Enjoy the innovation of air and light through USB
- For Laptop, PC or PowerBank
- Can be used with Mobile with OTG
QAWACHH 2 in 1 Mini Fan with Micro Pin for Andriod and iPhone
Rs. 136
Key Specs
- Please Search "QAWACHH FAN" for Best Offers
- Motor can work continuously 100+ hours,No battery, Just USB Power Supply
- only android and iphone support,not support type c
- Compatible with All Andriod otg cable Devices support with Micro Pin
- usb fan from belifal If full power, it can run for about 21hours with 5000 mAh power bank
