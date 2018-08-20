New Year Sale: Grab Power Banks at up to 70% Off

Any festival or occasion triggers a shopping spree in the country as the online retailers offer a slew of discounts and attractive offers across their product categories. Likewise, with just a few days into 2017, the New Year sales is still going on in many sites.

It goes without saying that the battery life is one of the major concerns of smartphone users. Apparently, smartphone users have started using power banks to meet their charging requirements even while they are on the go. When it comes to the sales, as mentioned above, it is applicable on different categories and the power banks are not left unnoticed.

As power banks are one of the most sought after smartphone accessories, we at GizBot, have made sure to list some of the power banks that are available at up to 70% off right now. This is the right time if you are looking to buy a power bank. Take a look at the offers on power banks from here.

60% off on Lenovo PA13000 13000 mAh Powerbank (White) Key Specs Portable ergonomic comfort; High-grade matte plastic exterior

Dual USB output and support for two phone charger

Power light display, soft light and clear display; Intelligent power control chip and high conversion rate

Battery power is stored for a long dormant technology

Connector type - Input: micro USB 5V/2A, Output: USB2.0 A 5V/2.1A and 5V/1A

13000mAH power backup

1 Year Manufacturer warranty 12% off on Mi 20000mAh Power Bank (White) Key Specs Packs 20000 mAh Capacity

Supports Fast Charging

Input Voltage DC 5.0V, Output VoltageDC 5.1V

Input current- 2.0 AmpsOutput current-2.1 Amps

14.5 hrs with 5V/1A plug and standard cable 79% off on Motorola P5100 Canvas Portable External Battery Pack - Dark Key Specs Works with android and iOS

5100mAH lithium-polymer battery

2.4 amps output , Adapter comes with a US Pin.

1 year warranty on product 12% off on Asus 10050mAH Zen Power Bank (Gold) Key Specs Lithium-ION battery with 10050mAH capacity

Ultra fast charging: 2.4 A

Portable size of credit card, light weight - 215g

Safe guard against short circuits, over charge protection

The box includes power bank, connector cable and user manual

6 months manufacturer warranty for device from the date of purchase 55% off on Intex NA IT-PB16K 16000 mAh Power Bank (White) Key Specs

For Mobile

Lithium-ion Battery

Micro Connector

Capacity: 16000 mAh

Power Source: AC Adapter 55% off on Ambrane P-1122 White & Blue 10000 mAh Power Bank (White, Blue) Key Specs Lithium-ion Battery

Micro Connector

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Power Source: AC Adapter Panasonic Alfa 9000 Smart Power 9000 mAh Power Bank (Black) Key Specs Lithium-ion Battery

Micro Connector

Capacity: 9000 mAh

Power Source: USB iPro IP35 For Smartphones & Tablets IPRO 10000 mAh Power Bank (White,Grey) Key Specs Lithium-ion Battery

Micro Connector

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Power Source: AC Adapter Syska X110 11000 mAh Power Bank (White, Grey) Key Specs Lithium-ion Battery

Micro Connector

Capacity: 11000 mAh

Power Source: Micro USB Cable