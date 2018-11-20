OnePlus Explorer Backpack goes on sale for Rs. 4,990: Here’s what you’ll get this time

Last year, OnePlus released the Travel Backpack alongside the OnePlus 5. Once again, the company has repeated the same launch pattern this time. Well, it unveiled the recent flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 6T and the new Explorer Backpack late in October. The new OnePlus Explorer Backpack deviates much from that of its precursor. Its sleeker, smaller and more stylish. It has clean and minimalist design and features multiple compartments for added convenience.

OnePlus Explorer Backpack price in India

The OnePlus Explorer Backpack is priced at Rs. 4,990 in India and comes in two colors - Slate Black and Morandi Green (though it looks mostly like gray). And, there is an orange or red accent the pull-tab at the front adding a little contrast to the color of the backpack. This backpack will go on sale starting from today via Amazon India and the official OnePlus online and offline channels, however, it will be available only on invite basis. So, you are fortunate to buy it if you have an invite!

High-quality design as the smartphones

OnePlus is known for the high-quality design of its smartphones. But that's not all! With its new backpack, the company has proved that designing backpacks with exceptional quality is as important as designing smartphones. And, this is definitely not an exaggeration as the new Explorer Backpack uses superior and high-quality materials, a great design to offer convenience and safety and much more.

Multiple compartments add to convenience

One of the highlights of the Explorer Backpack is the presence of multiple compartments. Well, there is a secret pocket at the back to house your valuables and a padded laptop partition providing a comfortable buff at its back. And, there is a compartment with breathable vents at the front giving you the liberty to use this backpack even during rainy days or take it along with you to the beach or poolside. This compartment is meant to store wet items such as umbrellas and wet clothes. Finally, how can we not mention the water bottle pocket, which is now deeper and easier to reach? All these definitely add to the convenience of this product.

Durability assured!

This new backpack from the Chinese brand is made using CORDURA classic fabric, which makes thhe device tear and scuff-resistant and exceptionally strong as well. The company touts that the product will be durable for years with the use of this material. Eventually, once you get your hands on this product with a timeless design, you will be able to use it for years to come.

FIDLOCK assures enough safety

The durable build of this new OnePlus backpack doesn't comprise on its safety features. Well, the company has made the Explorer Backpack with a single zipper, a fold-over cover and a smart FIDLOCK. It is a snap fastener that secures the top flap in its place making it easier to pop it open.