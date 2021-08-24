Paytm Mall Sale: Upto 75% Off On Turely Wireless Earbuds To Buy In India

The latest sale announced by the online retailer offers up to 75 percent discounts on TWS earbuds. This is the best time to buy an affordable TWS product from the platform. Amongst the available options, you get boATm Boult Audio, Portronics, and some other brands as well. Take a look at the list:

boAt Airdopes 138 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black )

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP : Rs. 2,990 (57% Off)

boAt Airdopes 138 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black ) is available at 57% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

Boult Audio Airbass Combuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black & Grey

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP : Rs. 4,999 (74% Off)

Boult Audio Airbass Combuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black & Grey ) is available at 74% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

boAt Airdopes 138 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Blue

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP : Rs. 2,990 (57% Off)

boAt Airdopes 138 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Blue ) is available at 57% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini POR-1164 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Red & Black )

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; MRP : Rs. 3,499 (51% Off)

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini POR-1164 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Red & Black ) is available at 51% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.

Portronics Harmonics Talky S POR 948 Wireless Mini Bluetooth Single ear Mono Headset Earbud (Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 649 ; MRP : Rs. 1,199 (46% Off)

Portronics Harmonics Talky S POR 948 Wireless Mini Bluetooth Single ear Mono Headset Earbud (Black) is available at 46% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 649 onwards during the sale.

Boult Audio AirBassMusebuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black )

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP : Rs. 6,999 (81% Off)

Boult Audio AirBassMusebuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black ) is available at 81% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

Pickadda X9 Mono True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black )

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 279 ; MRP : Rs. 999 (72% Off)

Pickadda X9 Mono True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black ) is available at 81% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 279 onwards during the sale.

JBL Tune 120 TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Pink )

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 5,990 ; MRP : Rs. 7,999 (25% Off)

JBL Tune 120 TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Pink ) is available at 25% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 279 onwards during the sale.

boAt Airdopes 431 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Red )

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP : Rs. 5,999 (67% Off)

boAt Airdopes 431 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Red ) is available at 67% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

JBL T220TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black )

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,988 ; MRP : Rs. 9999 (30% Off)

JBL T220TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black ) is available at 30% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 6,988 onwards during the sale.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb S1 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black & Red )

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,140 ; MRP : Rs. 2,849 (60% Off)

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb S1 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset ( Black & Red ) is available at 60% discount during Paytm Mall Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,140 onwards during the sale.