Poco X3 Pro Protection Cases And Covers To Buy In India

Pooc X3 Pro is one of the latest mid-range smartphones out there. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display along with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate that can be adjusted from 50Hz to 120Hz. The screen is protected with a Gorilla Glass 6 protection as well. At the rear, the smartphone from Poco features a matte finish dual texture at the back and sides to prevent attracting fingerprints.

Despite these aspects, the Poco X3 Pro users will need additional protection to keep their devices free from scratches and damage. In that case, here we have listed a slew of cases and covers you can buy for the Poco X3 Pro right now. Zivite (Camera Protection) Matte Case Cover for Poco X3 Pro - Blue Rs. 299

Key Specs COMPATIBILITY : Fits only for Poco X3 Pro

PAKME XUSIVE Leather Case Wallet Slim Book Cover for Poco X3 Pro Rs. 369

Key Specs We made space for the things you care about most. With slots for your ID cash credit cards never wonder where you set your wallet again Stop frantically looking around for your wallet and risk running late to work. We managed to create a slim and comf

Precision cut-outs allow for full functionality while Mobile being protected. Change the volume answer a call charge your battery take a picture and listen to music without ever having to open your case.

Kick back and relax with a kick-stand engineered into the design of leather case.

Become a walking mobile theater for quick media sessions on the go Enjoy entertainment while you eat and off your Mobile screen

Synthetic Leather Leather & Faux Leather Kapa Twill Shock Proof Soft Flexible Back Case Cover for Poco X3 Rs. 499

Key Specs Back Cover Case For OnePlus 9 / One Plus 9

The phone case with Diaogonal Twill pattern on the back.Smooth & anti-Slip, anti-sweat, Carbon Fiber Texture Super comfortable hand feeling and quality guarantee,not rough at all.

Camera lens protection: Higher than camera surface prevents lens from directly touching the surface, thus protecting it

Flexible TPU absorbs Shocks & Easy to install. 360° Protection Covers all sides and corners

Covered Buttons design: Easier buttons operations and provides dust resistance to phone . Diagonal Twill patterns add texture and visual dynamism, improving both the aesthetic and grip Ringke Fusion-X for Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC/Poco X3 Pro Case Back Cover Rs. 809

Key Specs Compatibility - Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, Poco X3 NFC

Durable - Impact resistant back bumper is designed for tough shock absorption and aids against accidental drops, bumps, and scratches for improved protection.

Grip Control - The rugged exterior TPU bumper provides boosted grip control for comfortable handling.

Duo-QuikCatch - Lanyard holes are available on both sides for versatility and utility. Make the device adaptable by using a variety of straps. (Straps not included)

Original Ringke Design - United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent applied. Please be aware of similar products that are not authentic Ringke product. All Ringke originals have our logo imprinted on the product. TheGiftKart Armor Polycarbonate Back Case Cover for Poco X3 Rs. 299

Key Specs COMPATIBILITY: Mobile Back Case Cover for POCO X3 PRO / POCO X3 only.

360 DEGREE PROTECTION: This Sturdy Armor Case has a Rugged Construction which provides the phone All-Round Protection. Raised Lips on Front & Back provide Proper Camera & Screen Protection.

RING HOLDER: Innovative Ring Holder Design is Highly Adjustable which allows you to hold phone with Extreme Ease & Comfort.

IN-BUILT STAND: The Inbuilt Stand Provides you a Handsfree Experience while watching any Movie or Video Content.

METAL PLATE INSIDE: A High Quality Metal Plate is Installed in this case which makes it Compatible with that Magnetic Car Holder in your Car. SADGATIH Back Cover compitable for Poco X3 Pro Black Rs. 199

Key Specs COMPATIBILITY & DESIGN: Slim Thin TPU Specially Designed For Poco X3

Highly Shock Proof :- Made Of High Quality Material This Cover Is Highly Shockproof Protect Phone From Accedental Drops Very Easily . And Above All This Cover Is Waterproof(Your Phone May Not Be) And Washable Reuseable Time After Time

Shockproof Dual Layer :- New Premium Urban Dual Layer Design Combines Soft Tpu With High Quality Pc Shell For Ultimate Looks & Safety On Your Precious Investment .

Full Coverage :- 360 Degree Coverage With Raising Lips From Front To Protect Phone From Ever Angle .

Key Specs COMPATIBILITY: Compatible / Suitable for Poco X3 Pro only.

STRIKING LOOKS: This Rugged Carbon Fibre Case is a perfect example of Striking Looks & Necessary Protection, both in one. The phone looks simply amazing with this stylish cover installed while having the necessary protection, at the same time

SLIM PROFILE: This Slim Fit Premium Back Case is designed with Advanced Fusion Technology to provide Necessary Protection while keeping the looks Sleek & Elegant.

ALL-ROUND PROTECTION: This Slim & Sturdy TPU case has a rugged construction which provides the phone All-Round Protection ensuring that your phone stays protected, for a long time.

CAMERA & SCREEN PROTECTION: Meticulously designed raised lip & camera bump ensures that the screen & camera stay protected from scratches even when you put your device flat on any kind of flat surface. Designerz Hub Poco X3/X3 Pro Rs. 299

Key Specs PERFECT COMPATIBILITY: An excellent fit for this phone. All cutouts and buttons are precisely designed to access all your device's features

CONFORTABLE GRIP FEELING: With the matte finish design, the shell smooth.PC spraying technology ensure the case anti-scratch, anti-skid, anti-fingerprint, anti-paint.

UNIQUE DESIGN: Made up of 3 parts, say goodbye to the traditional phone case installation mode, making the installation more interesting and making your phone look more stylish.

360º PROTECTION: Made of hybrid hard plastic, which makes it more mill-resistant, the tough top and bottom pieces of the case make it shock absorbing to protect the four corners from accidentally drops and knocks, raised bezel lips around screen to protect against face-down drops.

Cut outs allow access to camera, ports and sensors. Allows easy access to all buttons, controls and ports. Glaslux (Camera Protection) Matte Case Cover for Poco X3 Pro Rs. 199

Key Specs Fits only for Poco X3 Pro

Kapa Beetle Camouflage for Poco X3 PRO/Poco X3 Back Case, Price: Rs. 499

Key Specs Back Cover Case For Poco X3 & Poco X3 PRO

This military grade protective case is designed with shock-absorbing Shock-Guard corners that help protect your phone from drops and other impacts

Combining a hard PC back, a Soft TPU frame and shock-absorbent corners, this hybrid case provides comprehensive protection without sacrificing clarity.

Raised edges help prevent your Phone's screen and camera from rubbing against flat surfaces and getting scratched.

The hard PC backplate of this case is tough enough to withstand everyday wear-and-tear, keeping your Phone's back looking as good as new. Anti Slip Pattern prevents device from accidentally slipping from hands . MOBILOVE Back Cover for Poco X3 / Poco X3 Pro Price: Rs. 489

Key Specs 2 IN 1 DESIGN: Combination of Hard outer PC shell and soft shock-absorbent TPU interior. Tough scratch-resistant with a comfortable grip to provides your phone extra protection from impacts, drops, and scratches.

FULL DEGREE ROTATION: The built-in metal finger grip can be 360 degrees rotated in a horizontal direction and 90 degrees flipped in a vertical direction for personalized usability and enables the best viewing angles.

MAGNETIC CAR MOUNT FEATURE: Built-in magnetic iron plate that allows the case to be attached to the magnetic car holder, no complex installation steps, direct adsorption.

PRECISE CUTOUTS: Precise cuts provide full access to the charging port, headphone port and function keys for your phone. NOTE: Please remove the case while wireless charging.

COMBINATION OF: TPU and Polycarbonate bumper for dual protection from drops and scratches. KWINE CASE Back Cover for Poco X3, Poco X3 Pro (Black, Rugged Armor) Price: Rs. 295

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover NKCASE Back Cover for Poco X3, Poco X3 Pro (Black, Shock Proof) Price: Rs. 199

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Flipkart SmartBuy Back Cover for Poco X3, Poco X3 Pro (Black) Price: Rs. 209

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Vikeko Back Cover for POCO X3, POCO X3 Pro (Blue, Shock Proof) Price: Rs. 299

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber, Plastic

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover BOZTI Back Cover for Poco X3 (Blue, Rugged Armor) Price: Rs. 299

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Leather

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover

