Portronics ‘Power Wallet 10K: Travel Organizer With Built-in 10,000mAh Power Bank

Power banks have become an absolute necessity in the 21st century. It is almost impossible for netizens to survive a regular work day without plugging in the smart devices to power supply. Thanks to the portable power banks, it has become possible to keep smart devices up and running on-the-go, especially when you are travelling and don't have accessibility to any power source.

Power banks are easily available today in a variety of form-factors. The battery cell capacities range from as low as 1,500mAh to humongous 20,000mah battery units that can charge big tablets and even laptops. One of the most unique power bank that we have come across in the recent times is from Indian brand Portronics.

The Indian-bound accessory brand recently unveiled Power Wallet 10K, a travel-organizer with built-in power bank. As the name suggests, the Power Wallet 10K features a 10,000mAh battery cell integrated smartly into a leather-made travel-organizer. Let's find out why it managed to catch our attention.

Design And Features

The Power Wallet 10K is made out of PU leather and seems just like a regular folder to store essential documents and cards. No one can ever find out that the organizer comes integrated with a built-in power bank. It comes in black colour and weighs approximately 590 grams with dimensions 22.5cmx18cmx2.5cm. A cable with USB connector stretches out from the built-in battery cell that can connect with any of your charging cables whether it's lightening or USB or Type C. You can plug in the phone's data cable to the USB port and keep the phone in mobile device's compartment. Four LED lights and a button are provided to keep a check on the charging status.

What Can Power Wallet 10K Store?

In addition to recharge your phone's battery, you can also store a variety of essentials in the Power Wallet 10K. The travel-organizer can be used to store ID cards, credit/debit cards, Passport, essential documents, pen and even comes with a 160 page diary. It even has a mobile compartment that can hold smartphones of up to 6.5" screens. Overall, it has everything you need in regular office days, meetings or while traveling for work and leisure.

Performance

The 10,000mAh battery cell took around 3 hour to get fully charged. I was able to charge a mobile device almost thrice with one-full charge of the built-in battery cell. The battery charging capacity of the 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery with 5V/2A output is at par with regular 10,000 mAh power banks. The charging speeds are not groundbreaking but the fact that you can recharge your phone almost three times is quite satisfying. The Power Wallet 10K offers enough power to recharge your phone for GPS tracking, music, games, social media and other phone related tasks.

The brand has mentioned that the built-in battery is removable but I couldn't find a way to take it out. It is worth mentioning that the Power Wallet 10K can charge other 5V USB chargeable devices like digital camera, GPS devices, and Fitness trackers.

Price And Availability

The Power Wallet 10K is available at a price of Rs. 1,999 on Flipkart.com. The price can vary on different e-commerce websites and offline stores.

Should You Buy It?

The Power Wallet 10K can serve as a handy urban traveler's smart organizer. However, if you compare the price with other 10,000mAh power banks from Xiaomi, Philips, Syska, etc. the brand is charging Rs. 1,000 for the travel organizer, which seems quite high if your sole purpose of buying such an accessory is a power bank. You can buy a power bank and a similar travel organizer and can still save some money. If you liked the whole idea of a travel-organizer that can store your essentials and recharge your smart devices on-the-go, Portronics Power Wallet 10K is a good buy.

