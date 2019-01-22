ENGLISH

Rapoo announces ‘8000 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard’ with 12 Months Battery life

Rapoo famous PC accessories maker has announced its advanced ‘8000 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo. All you need to know about the new combo.

    Rapoo announces 8000 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard for Rs 1079

     

    The company claims that this keyboard is not only slick but also very compact. The wireless mouse comes with meshed with customizable Multimedia Keys that supports 1000 DPI High-Definition Tracking Engine which brings responsive and smooth cursor control. The pocket-size keyboard features a familiar key shape, size, and feeling. It comes with a palm rest and adjustable tilt legs to keep you comfortable all the time.

    Enjoy responsive and smooth cursor control with the 1000 DPI high-definition invisible tracking engine on the Mouse. The contoured and ambidextrous mouse will perfectly fit into either of your hands. Running on a 2.4 GHz wireless connection both Keyboard and Mouse work up to 10meters of distance along with 360degree coverage. The Mouse is built to last with 10 million key press lifecycles that sports, laser print keys that do not fade off easily for further durability.

    With Rapoo's latest energy saving technology both the keyboard and Mouse functions without power interruption for up to 12 months. The peripheral is also crafted with a noiseless design that ensures an undisturbed working environment and is built with a keystroke (mm) 1.5 and 5 million times of key life, to effectively release muscle strain, so that working for long hours can be easier.

     

    The keyboards are available in bright and trendy colors which makes the boring desk more flamboyant. The product comes with a 3-year warranty and already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
