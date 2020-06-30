Realme Buds Q Sale Today: Other Budget Truly Wireless Earbuds

There is a high chance that you might not be able to grab a pair, as they will be available in the limited quantity. If you can't wait till for one more week till the next week, then you can consider some of the alternative TWS earphones that offer a similar feature as of the RealmeBuds Q.

The Noise Shots X3 is one such pair, which retails for Rs. 3,490 or you can also consider the Boat Airdopes 311, which sells for Rs. 2,999. Similarly here are some more wireless earphones that you can get instead of the RealmeBuds Q.

Noise Shots X3

MRP: Rs. 3,490

Key Specs

Wireless Shots X3 BASS have a sleek, low profile design that doesn't stick out of your ears and a charging case that fits in your pocket. Truly wireless ear pods let you never worry about messy cables again. Find the perfect, secure, in-ear fit with 3 pairs of earbud tips included

Inbuilt microphone and stereo voice calling lets you hear calls better, even in noisy environments

Offers playback time of up to 3 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 10 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 30 Hours.

Bluetooth v5.0 technology makes pairing faster, connections more stable and increases usable wireless range for the best wireless earphones experience

IPX4 rated sweat proof wireless earphones fit into your lifestyle and makes for one less thing to worry about

1500mAh charging case

Boat Airdopes 311

MRP: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs

True Wireless Experience BT V5.0 ? With Bluetooth V5.0, seamless connection gives a secured connectivity that has a range of up to 10 meters, revel in the sound and revel in the Nirvana

Up to 3.5 Hours of Sound per Charge - Built for balance with the inclusion of the charging case, that acts as instant storage access as well as a source of battery, Impedance : 22 ohm, Frequency: 20 Hz- 20KHz.

Premium High-Tech Design ? That looks jazzy but still brings home the class! This look is style personified, and is made with ergonomic intent that allows you to keep with the beat all day!

HD Audio Clarity: 6mm x 2 Drivers ? Set with high tone frequency precision and sensitivity that allows for premium audio reproduction through extremely lightweight earbuds, perfect for any audiophile!

IPX5 Water and Sweat Resistance ? Integrated into the design of the earbuds, to allow safer portability and also provides that dual option of workouts and in-vibe chilling situations!

Easy Access Controls with Voice Assistant ? Through the multi-function button, that can be used to activate voice assistant, the boAt Airdopes 311v2?s control system is made to ensure the smoothness

In-Style 500mAh charge

Motorola Vervebuds 110(TWS) Bluetooth Headset

MRP: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

Waterproof (IPX4) up to 4 hours playtime with 8 hours charging case

Bluetooth 5.0, water-resistant, compact design, built-in mic for hands-free calls, up to 33ft range

Voice assistant compatible works with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google assistant

Noise Shots Neo

MRP: Rs. 2,299

Key Specs

Balanced Sound: Enjoy clear balanced sound on the 9mm speaker drivers of the Noise Shots NEO.

Portable Music Every Time: Carry your music anywhere in the sleek and compact charging case.

Bluetooth v5.0: Equipped with Bluetooth v5.0, the Noise Shots NEO Truly Wireless Earphones ensures lag-free conversations with no call drops up within a 10-meter radius

Water Resistant: An IPX5 sweatproof rating ensures that the Noise Shots NEO is resistant to sweat and light rain.

Control on your Fingertips: Play, pause music; answer, reject or end calls; activate Siri and Google Assistant with a few taps.

Offers playback time of up to 6 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 2 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 18 Hours.

Available in 2 colours

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini POR-325

MRP: Rs. 1,699

Key Specs

[BEST HD TWS STEREO MUSIC]- Enjoy Awesome Music with Extra Bass on the go! Get true freedom from cables dangling from your face and experience smooth music, even when jogging

[DISTORTION FREE SOUND]- With Advanced ATS3009 chipset, get amazing powerful true HD stereo music experience with 8 mm drivers. Both earbuds can be used together for one device or can be used separately

[ACTIVE-SMART CASE]- Total 12 hours =3 hours in-earphone+ 9 hours charging case time, also for 3009, Earphones battery life is 3 hours and Charging Time Around 1.5 Hours for both.

[COMFORTABLE & SECURE FIT]- It comes with three sizes of ear-buds suitable for all ear shapes. It is sweatproof also.

[EASY TO PAIR & SAVING TIME]- When you take them out, they are turned on waiting to pair and you also only need to pair the first time

Lenovo HT10

MRP: Rs. 4,599

Key Specs