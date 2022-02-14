Samsung Valentines Day Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Earbud, And Smart Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (40mm)

Deal Price: Rs. 23, 999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (45mm)

Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.

Galaxy Buds2

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,990

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

Galaxy Watch3 LTE (41mm)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,699 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 LTE is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 19,699 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 BT (Aluminium)

Deal Price: Rs. 11,490 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 BT is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,490 onwards during the sale.