Samsung Valentines Day Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Earbud, And Smart Watches
Valentine's Day is just around the corner. The e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart have already announced sales. If you are planning to gift a gadget to your loved one, then this story would be helpful for you. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Samsung is also giving discounts on its products.
Now, Samsung's accessories like smartwatches and earbuds can be purchased with irresistible offers. The Galaxy Watch4 (40mm) is now selling for Rs. 23,999, while Galaxy Watch3 (45mm) is now available at Rs. 17,990. Besides, you can now grab the Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs. 10,990. To make your job easy, below here we've enlisted all Samsung accessories with their discount price tags.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (40mm)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23, 999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.
Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (45mm)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.
Galaxy Buds2
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,990
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Galaxy Watch3 LTE (41mm)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,699 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 LTE is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 19,699 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 BT (Aluminium)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,490 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 BT is available at discount during Samsung Valentines Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,490 onwards during the sale.
