Tagg ZeroG True Wireless Earbuds First Impressions

The affordable 'True Wireless' earbuds are gradually replacing the wireless neckbands and headphones. These truly wireless earbuds are a great solution for audiophiles who cannot stand the annoying wires while tuning in to your favorite music and conduct voice calls on the go.

The latest addition to the affordable true wireless earbuds comes from an Indian consumer brand- TAGG. The company has just unveiled its first-ever true wireless earphones- ZeroG. Priced at one-third of the cost of the Apple's Airpods, the ZeroG wireless earbuds will be available at Rs. 4,999 in the Indian market.

Tagg shared a unit of the true wireless earbuds to us. We used it for some time to evaluate the performance of these budget wireless earbuds. Let's find out how the budget wireless earbuds sound and work in the following first impressions.

Design- Glossy Finish Fails To Appeal

TAGG ZeroG come in a plastic made black color casing. The earbuds inside are also made up of plastic and follow the same glossy black finish. The material used in designing the charging cradle and the earbuds feel cheap and fail to leave an impression. We have tested wireless earbuds in the same price bracket that feels much premium than the Tagg ZeroG. Moreover, the earbuds hang out a bit too much due to their elongated design. Tagg ZeroG come equipped with IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

Wearing Experience And Controls

And while the look and feel of these budget earbuds fail to impress, the ZeroG offer a comfortable wearing experience. In fact these are one-of-the-most comfortable true wireless earbuds I have tested in a while. You can wear them for a good two to three hours without feeling any discomfort. Importantly, they don't tend to fall out easily from the ear-cavity and offers a secure fit. The earbuds feature capacitive touch controls on both sides. You can tap on the surface to attend calls, play and pause the music directly from the earbuds.

Audio Performance And Voice Calls

Tagg ZeroG earphones come equipped with 2x 6.1mm dual drivers. The internals produce loud and clear sound but the audio lacks bass and substance. These budget earbuds are good to tune in to acoustics and vocal-heavy tracks; however, serious audiophiles and bassheads will be disappointed.

On the other hand, the voice calls made on the Tagg ZeroG sounded very crisp. The other person on the call was also able to hear my voice clearly, which means the CVC 8.0 microphone in the earbuds works efficiently.

Battery Life

A 40mAh battery powers up each earbud. The company claims that the 40mAh battery cell provides 5 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. The storage case is equipped with an integrated power bank that can charge the device up to 6 times. We are yet to test the battery lasting capabilities of these budget earbuds.

Should You Buy These Earbuds?

Tagg ZeroG are priced at Rs. 4,999 and offer good audio response over voice calls. However, they haven't managed to impress us with the audio performance. The sound produced by these wireless earbuds fails to match the audio standards of some similarly priced products. However, the wireless earbuds provide an ergonomic fit and can be worn for longer duration. We will also test the battery claims set by the brand in the coming week.

If you want to check the complete specifications of the Tagg ZeroG true wireless earbuds, you can check the company's website and Amazon.in. The wireless earbuds are available from today onwards i.e. 9th September 2019. Stay tuned for our comprehensive review of the wireless earbuds.

