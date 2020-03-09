Unique Retro Smartphone Accessories Available In India Right Now

There are some retro phone accessories that offer a classic and old-school look to smartphones.A handful of third-party mobile retailers are coming up with traditional-looking products that we have almost forgotten in the modern world.

Predominantly, these iconic models have been replaced by sleek and new models. Though these aren't sleek and stylish, the retro phone accessories pay tribute to the references from the past.

Talking about retro smartphone accessories available in the market, there are vintage telephone cases that give a nostalgic touch to modern tech. And, here we have listed some of these retro smartphone accessories available on Amazon India for those who want own a unique piece of gadget.

Portronics Phoni 3 POR-911 Retro Handset - Grey

MRP: Rs. 530

Key Specs

The retro handset comes with a AUX cable which will remind you of old landline phones

The handset enables you to make radiation free calls, it ensures that your brain is not affected by the harmful rays that your smartphone emits as the retro handset emits zero radiation itself

Rubber grip on the handset lets you talk without worrying about the fact that the phone might slip out of your hands

Phoni 3 acts like a landline device which uses your mobile phone to connect with the world, a classical retro thing which reminds us of our childhood has always been a hit among friends and family

There are no batteries required for Phoni 3 to function as it is powered by the phone to which you connect it

1 year warranty

King Shine Anti-Radiation Retro Style Coco Phone

MRP: Rs. 449

Key Specs

Anti-Radiation Retro Style Coco Phone Handset

Includes HD Speaker and Mic

Compatible with All Android or iPhone Devices

Anti-Radiation Retro Style Handset Coco Phone with HD Speaker and Microphone

MRP: Rs. 548

Key Specs

Retro handset allows talking on the phone the old-fashioned style

Works with cellular calls and skype / voip calls

Compatible with cell phones, smartphones, ipad and tablet device that's equipped with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack

It incorporates a speaker and microphone quality, compatible with any model. Its use eliminates 99% of phone radiation

Easy to use

Drumstone Elevea Old Fashioned Wired Retro Handset Receiver Coco Phone with Portable

MRP: Rs. 779

Key Specs

Old Fashioned Wired

Retro Handset Receiver

Portable and Lightweight Dock Charger Mobile Stand

alDivo Coco Anti-Radiation Retro Style Handset Phone with 3.5 mm connectivity Cable HD Speaker and Mic Suitable

MRP: Rs. 339

Key Specs

Styleys Retro handset allows talking on the phone the old-fashioned style Turns your tblet computerinto a telephone via Skype / VoIP applications/calls Soft-touch rubberized matte finish handset. Allows access to phone functions when making calls.

Compatible with cell phones, smartphones, iPad and tablet device that's equipped with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack

One touch button for pick-up /hang-up directly from the handset

Coming with a 3.5mm headphone jack,it supports mostly all mobile phone models. One touch button for pick-up /hang-up directly from the handset.

Works with cellular calls and skype / voip calls,Comes with hang up buttons, simple operation and convenient,Easy to use spring retractable cord handset design.

AUXA Coco Phone Radiation Free Phone 3.5mm Wired Retro Phone Handset

MRP: Rs. 339

Key Specs

Istore Radiation Free Phone, Retro Handset Receiver

MRP: Rs. 482

Key Specs