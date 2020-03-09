Just In
Unique Retro Smartphone Accessories Available In India Right Now
While we are coming across new and improved accessories that give a sleek and contemporary look to smartphones on a daily basis, it looks like the iconic styles have not vanished completely.
There are some retro phone accessories that offer a classic and old-school look to smartphones.A handful of third-party mobile retailers are coming up with traditional-looking products that we have almost forgotten in the modern world.
Predominantly, these iconic models have been replaced by sleek and new models. Though these aren't sleek and stylish, the retro phone accessories pay tribute to the references from the past.
Talking about retro smartphone accessories available in the market, there are vintage telephone cases that give a nostalgic touch to modern tech. And, here we have listed some of these retro smartphone accessories available on Amazon India for those who want own a unique piece of gadget.
Portronics Phoni 3 POR-911 Retro Handset - Grey
MRP: Rs. 530
Key Specs
- The retro handset comes with a AUX cable which will remind you of old landline phones
- The handset enables you to make radiation free calls, it ensures that your brain is not affected by the harmful rays that your smartphone emits as the retro handset emits zero radiation itself
- Rubber grip on the handset lets you talk without worrying about the fact that the phone might slip out of your hands
- Phoni 3 acts like a landline device which uses your mobile phone to connect with the world, a classical retro thing which reminds us of our childhood has always been a hit among friends and family
- There are no batteries required for Phoni 3 to function as it is powered by the phone to which you connect it
- 1 year warranty
King Shine Anti-Radiation Retro Style Coco Phone
MRP: Rs. 449
Key Specs
- Anti-Radiation Retro Style Coco Phone Handset
- Includes HD Speaker and Mic
- Compatible with All Android or iPhone Devices
Anti-Radiation Retro Style Handset Coco Phone with HD Speaker and Microphone
MRP: Rs. 548
Key Specs
- Retro handset allows talking on the phone the old-fashioned style
- Works with cellular calls and skype / voip calls
- Compatible with cell phones, smartphones, ipad and tablet device that's equipped with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack
- It incorporates a speaker and microphone quality, compatible with any model. Its use eliminates 99% of phone radiation
- Easy to use
Drumstone Elevea Old Fashioned Wired Retro Handset Receiver Coco Phone with Portable
MRP: Rs. 779
Key Specs
- Old Fashioned Wired
- Retro Handset Receiver
- Portable and Lightweight Dock Charger Mobile Stand
alDivo Coco Anti-Radiation Retro Style Handset Phone with 3.5 mm connectivity Cable HD Speaker and Mic Suitable
MRP: Rs. 339
Key Specs
- Styleys Retro handset allows talking on the phone the old-fashioned style Turns your tblet computerinto a telephone via Skype / VoIP applications/calls Soft-touch rubberized matte finish handset. Allows access to phone functions when making calls.
- Compatible with cell phones, smartphones, iPad and tablet device that's equipped with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack
- One touch button for pick-up /hang-up directly from the handset
- Coming with a 3.5mm headphone jack,it supports mostly all mobile phone models. One touch button for pick-up /hang-up directly from the handset.
- Works with cellular calls and skype / voip calls,Comes with hang up buttons, simple operation and convenient,Easy to use spring retractable cord handset design.
AUXA Coco Phone Radiation Free Phone 3.5mm Wired Retro Phone Handset
MRP: Rs. 339
Key Specs
- Styleys Retro handset allows talking on the phone the old-fashioned style Turns your tblet computerinto a telephone via Skype / VoIP applications/calls Soft-touch rubberized matte finish handset. Allows access to phone functions when making calls.
- Compatible with cell phones, smartphones, iPad and tablet device that's equipped with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack
- One touch button for pick-up /hang-up directly from the handset
- Coming with a 3.5mm headphone jack,it supports mostly all mobile phone models. One touch button for pick-up /hang-up directly from the handset.
- Works with cellular calls and skype / voip calls,Comes with hang up buttons, simple operation and convenient,Easy to use spring retractable cord handset design.
Istore Radiation Free Phone, Retro Handset Receiver
MRP: Rs. 482
Key Specs
- Package Included : 1 x Retro Phone Receiver.
- Soft-touch rubberized matte finish handset.
- Works with cellular calls and Skype / VoIP calls.
- Color : Multicolor (If You Want To Choose Color, Send Message For Color Choice In Message Section Otherwise Random Color Will Be Sent)
- Radiation Proof Improved Call Comfort - Allows Access To Phone Functions When Making Calls - Eliminates Over 99% Absorbed Phone Radiation
