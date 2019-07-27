This Milton Water-Bottle With Built-in Wireless Speaker Makes For A Perfect Travel Accessory

Stainless Steel water-bottle with a built-in speaker

Like most of Milton's water bottles, Rhythm 900 (900ml) is also made out of 304 stainless steel and is 100% water resistant. The cap of the bottle is where all the action happens. The cap is essentially a wireless audio speaker but sadly, it is not water-resistant unlike the bottle. Due to size constraints of being a bottle cap, the speaker unit is not very big in size. It can easily fit in a jeans pocket.

Features And Battery Life

The tiny speaker unit also comes with a microphone for call forwarding facility. The audio speaker is claimed to have a battery life of approximately 4 hours. The speaker unit lasted for a little more than 3 hours on full volume.

As the speaker works on Bluetooth technology, it is compatible with iOS and Android devices. There's a micro USB Port protected inside a rubber strap that can be used to charge the speaker.

The top of the speaker unit has the power button that emits Blue light once you start the pairing process. As the speaker unit does not offer any buttons, you can only control the volume via a paired smartphone or a tablet.

Audio Performance

Coming onto the most important aspect- the audio delivery produced by the speaker unit is not going to break any grounds but for a speaker as tiny as a bottle cap, it gets the job done. The speaker was quick to connect with the smartphones and managed to create a stable connection. The audio is loud enough to fill a small room but lacks the bass and clarity of a good sounding speaker.

Milton Boom 900 Bottle

Milton also offers another model in the same category- Boom 900. This particular model comes with a slightly different form-factor and also offers different color-changing strobe lights that can be switched on and off as per use.

Should You Buy The Milton Rhythm 900?

Milton Rhythm 900 and Boom 900 are worth your time if you are looking out for something unconventional in the portable wireless speaker category. Rhythm 900 and Boom 900 can be used as regular water bottles and can also stream music on-the-go.

This makes these bottles a perfect travel companion for avid travelers who are always on-the-move. If you are in the market for better audio, there are plenty of speakers in the sub Rs. 2,000 price-point.

Milton Rhythm 900 is priced at Rs. 1,620 on Amazon.in and the Milton Boom 900 retails at Rs. 1,475 on the e-commerce platform.