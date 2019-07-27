ENGLISH

    This Milton Water-Bottle With Built-in Wireless Speaker Makes For A Perfect Travel Accessory

    Portable Bluetooth speakers have become a must-have accessory these days. Every big and small OEM now offers a wireless Bluetooth speaker line-up to meet the consumer's demands. Thus, the market offers a variety of wireless Bluetooth speakers ranging from a few hundred rupees to staggering Rs. 50,000 and even beyond.

    Milton Converts Water-Bottles Into Portable Wireless Audio Speakers

     

    We at Gizbot keep testing Bluetooth-enabled wireless speakers and the latest to catch our attention is Milton Rhythm 900. Yes, the brand name sounds very familiar we are talking about a water-bottle that also works as a wireless Bluetooth speaker. Sound interesting? Let's find out more about the Milton Rhythm 900 Water-bottle which also works as a wireless speaker.

    Stainless Steel water-bottle with a built-in speaker

    Like most of Milton's water bottles, Rhythm 900 (900ml) is also made out of 304 stainless steel and is 100% water resistant. The cap of the bottle is where all the action happens. The cap is essentially a wireless audio speaker but sadly, it is not water-resistant unlike the bottle. Due to size constraints of being a bottle cap, the speaker unit is not very big in size. It can easily fit in a jeans pocket.

    Features And Battery Life
     

    Features And Battery Life

    The tiny speaker unit also comes with a microphone for call forwarding facility. The audio speaker is claimed to have a battery life of approximately 4 hours. The speaker unit lasted for a little more than 3 hours on full volume.

    As the speaker works on Bluetooth technology, it is compatible with iOS and Android devices. There's a micro USB Port protected inside a rubber strap that can be used to charge the speaker.

    The top of the speaker unit has the power button that emits Blue light once you start the pairing process. As the speaker unit does not offer any buttons, you can only control the volume via a paired smartphone or a tablet.

    Audio Performance

    Coming onto the most important aspect- the audio delivery produced by the speaker unit is not going to break any grounds but for a speaker as tiny as a bottle cap, it gets the job done. The speaker was quick to connect with the smartphones and managed to create a stable connection. The audio is loud enough to fill a small room but lacks the bass and clarity of a good sounding speaker.

     

    Milton Boom 900 Bottle

    Milton also offers another model in the same category- Boom 900. This particular model comes with a slightly different form-factor and also offers different color-changing strobe lights that can be switched on and off as per use.

    Should You Buy The Milton Rhythm 900?

    Milton Rhythm 900 and Boom 900 are worth your time if you are looking out for something unconventional in the portable wireless speaker category. Rhythm 900 and Boom 900 can be used as regular water bottles and can also stream music on-the-go.

    This makes these bottles a perfect travel companion for avid travelers who are always on-the-move. If you are in the market for better audio, there are plenty of speakers in the sub Rs. 2,000 price-point.

    Milton Rhythm 900 is priced at Rs. 1,620 on Amazon.in and the Milton Boom 900 retails at Rs. 1,475 on the e-commerce platform.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
