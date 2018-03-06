Tips to consider before buying USB Type-C cables and adapters

Look for the specifications

The very first thing that you need to do while buying a USB Type-C cable is to make sure that it is compliant with the specifications of USB-C.

Check the review of the cable.

Also, if you are buying a cable online, always check the review of the cable to know if it has worked for other devices or not. If you want to buy the USB Type-C cable offline, check its review in any USB Type-C Compliant website.

Examine the USB plug

Have a look at the USB plug. A good USB Type-C cable is produced by using the deep-draw extrusion method. It uses a single metal to make the plug, and no seam is visible on any side of it. Don't go for a stamped and folded connector.

Buy a certified USB cable

Go for an accredited USB Type-C cable. It would be hard to tell about the product quality just by looking at it. It is therefore advised that you go for the USB-IF cables. These certified cables are tested rigorously to ensure the optimum quality is maintained.

Buy a branded USB cable

Buy a branded USB Type-C cable. A brand that you can trust is the one from where you should buy the USB Type-C cable. Mostly USB Type-C cable from the top-tier manufacturer is the one that performs work best for most of the customers. Don't go for a cheap USB Type-C cable. You will end up running your device if you go for the cheap cables.

Know your requirements

See what you need. There are plenty of cables out there that have USB-C on one side and has regular USB plug on another side. And this can be dangerous, so you better keep in mind the type of USB Type C plug that you are looking. Make sure that the cable is filled with the right size wire. Also, take care that the size of the resistor is right.

Wrap Up

Buying a USB Type-C cable can be a tedious task, but it is worth it because a right USB Type-C cable can benefit you in many manners. Always, keep on checking review posts and forums to know what are the stuff that the other customers are saying about the product. It will tremendously help you in choosing the right USB Type-C cable. Keep the tips listed above while buying the USB Type-C cable to buy the perfect cable for your device.