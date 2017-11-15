10 products to customize the looks of Nokia 6

Nokia 6 is one of the best sellers in the Indian smartphone market. The device is right now available at discount of Rs. 2,000 cashback on Amazon for a limited time period.
The Nokia 6 is one of the smartphones that has been well received by the consumers. The smartphone is all set to get the Android Oreo update by the end of this year and comes with an impressive feature set. HMD has managed to attractive buyers towards this phone by pricing it in the mid-range market at Rs. 14,999.
SEE ALSO: Budget smartphones to launch in 2018: Redmi Note 5, Nokia C9, Moto E5 Plus, Lenovo K9 Note and more
Today, we at GizBot have come up with a list of accessories that you can buy to make your Nokia 6 look attractive. You can give a fresh new look to your Nokia 6 with any of these cases and covers that can be snapped onto its back.
Neu Speed Nokia 6 Back Cover For Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 275
Click Here to Buy
Nokia 6 Back Cover Designer 3d printed Hard Case Cover
Buy At Price of Rs 399
Click Here to Buy
Printed Back Cover For Nokia 6 3D Designer FC barcelona Plastic Case By Highbrow
Buy At Price of Rs 416
Click Here to Buy
DMG Nokia 6 Back Cover, Sturdy Hybrid Kick Stand Armour Back Cover Case
Buy At Price of Rs 479
Click Here To Buy
Golden Sand Printed 3D Flexible Slim Armor Premium Designer Antishock Case For Nokia6
Buy At Price of Rs 649
Click Here To Buy
For Nokia 6 grey leather, leather, leather pattern, black leather Designer Printed High Quality Smooth Matte Protective Mobile Pouch Back Case Cover by BUZZWORLD
Buy At Price of Rs 449
Click Here To Buy
MSC Half Black Spiderman Logo 3D Printed Designer Hard Back Case Cover For Nokia 6 (Multicolor)
Buy At Price of Rs 349
Click Here to Buy
Blutec Wooden Texture Design 3D Printed Hard Back Case Cover for Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 329
Click Here To Buy
Casotec Wooden Texture Design 3D Printed Hard Back Case Cover for Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 399
Click Here To Buy
Printvisa Silver Circle Glow Beautiful Designer Hard Back Case For Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 419
Click Here to Buy
Clapcart Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Grip Case, Plastic)
Buy At Price of Rs 379
Click Here To Buy
Clapcart Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Grip Case, Plastic)
Buy At Price of Rs 379
Click Here To Buy
Furnish Fantasy Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Plastic)
Buy At Price of Rs 424
Click Here To Buy
Febelo Royal Looking Lion With Crown Head Drop Protection Back Cover For Nokia 6 - (Gold Edition)
Buy At Price of Rs 399
Click Here To Buy