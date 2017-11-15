10 products to customize the looks of Nokia 6

Nokia 6 is one of the best sellers in the Indian smartphone market. The device is right now available at discount of Rs. 2,000 cashback on Amazon for a limited time period.

10 products to customize the looks of Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 is one of the smartphones that has been well received by the consumers. The smartphone is all set to get the Android Oreo update by the end of this year and comes with an impressive feature set. HMD has managed to attractive buyers towards this phone by pricing it in the mid-range market at Rs. 14,999.

Today, we at GizBot have come up with a list of accessories that you can buy to make your Nokia 6 look attractive. You can give a fresh new look to your Nokia 6 with any of these cases and covers that can be snapped onto its back.

Neu Speed Nokia 6 Back Cover For Nokia 6

Neu Speed Nokia 6 Back Cover For Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 275


Nokia 6 Back Cover Designer 3d printed Hard Case Cover

Nokia 6 Back Cover Designer 3d printed Hard Case Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 399


Printed Back Cover For Nokia 6 3D Designer FC barcelona Plastic Case By Highbrow

Printed Back Cover For Nokia 6 3D Designer FC barcelona Plastic Case By Highbrow

Buy At Price of Rs 416


DMG Nokia 6 Back Cover, Sturdy Hybrid Kick Stand Armour Back Cover Case

DMG Nokia 6 Back Cover, Sturdy Hybrid Kick Stand Armour Back Cover Case

Buy At Price of Rs 479


Golden Sand Printed 3D Flexible Slim Armor Premium Designer Antishock Case For Nokia6

Golden Sand Printed 3D Flexible Slim Armor Premium Designer Antishock Case For Nokia6

Buy At Price of Rs 649


For Nokia 6 grey leather, leather, leather pattern, black leather Designer Printed High Quality Smooth Matte Protective Mobile Pouch Back Case Cover by BUZZWORLD

For Nokia 6 grey leather, leather, leather pattern, black leather Designer Printed High Quality Smooth Matte Protective Mobile Pouch Back Case Cover by BUZZWORLD

Buy At Price of Rs 449


MSC Half Black Spiderman Logo 3D Printed Designer Hard Back Case Cover For Nokia 6 (Multicolor)

MSC Half Black Spiderman Logo 3D Printed Designer Hard Back Case Cover For Nokia 6 (Multicolor)

Buy At Price of Rs 349


Blutec Wooden Texture Design 3D Printed Hard Back Case Cover for Nokia 6

Blutec Wooden Texture Design 3D Printed Hard Back Case Cover for Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 329


Casotec Wooden Texture Design 3D Printed Hard Back Case Cover for Nokia 6

Casotec Wooden Texture Design 3D Printed Hard Back Case Cover for Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 399


Printvisa Silver Circle Glow Beautiful Designer Hard Back Case For Nokia 6

Printvisa Silver Circle Glow Beautiful Designer Hard Back Case For Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 419


Clapcart Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Grip Case, Plastic)

Clapcart Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Grip Case, Plastic)

Buy At Price of Rs 379


Clapcart Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Grip Case, Plastic)

Clapcart Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Grip Case, Plastic)

Buy At Price of Rs 379


Furnish Fantasy Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Plastic)

Furnish Fantasy Back Cover for Nokia 6 (Multicolor, Plastic)

Buy At Price of Rs 424


Febelo Royal Looking Lion With Crown Head Drop Protection Back Cover For Nokia 6 - (Gold Edition)

Febelo Royal Looking Lion With Crown Head Drop Protection Back Cover For Nokia 6 - (Gold Edition)

Buy At Price of Rs 399


