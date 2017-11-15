10 products to customize the looks of Nokia 6

Nokia 6 is one of the best sellers in the Indian smartphone market. The device is right now available at discount of Rs. 2,000 cashback on Amazon for a limited time period.

The Nokia 6 is one of the smartphones that has been well received by the consumers. The smartphone is all set to get the Android Oreo update by the end of this year and comes with an impressive feature set. HMD has managed to attractive buyers towards this phone by pricing it in the mid-range market at Rs. 14,999.

Today, we at GizBot have come up with a list of accessories that you can buy to make your Nokia 6 look attractive. You can give a fresh new look to your Nokia 6 with any of these cases and covers that can be snapped onto its back.

