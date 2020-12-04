Just In
Top 5 Best-Selling Earbuds Models In India TWS Market, Q3 2020
Most flagship and mid-range smartphones have started to come without a headphone jack. This has created a demand for wireless earphones, and TWS style earphones are current in the trend. Brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Realme, and Redmi have launched several TWS earphones in India.
Out of the top five best selling TWS earphones in India in Q3 2020, Apple is in the fifth place, thanks to the Apple Airpods Gen2. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is in the first place with the Redmi Earbuds 2c.
Then the second place is occupied by the Indian brand Boat. The third and the fourth place have been captured by the Realme Buds Q and the Realme Buds Air Neo. Here is everything you need to know about the top five best selling truly wireless stereo headphones in India.
Redmi Earbud 2c
MRP: Rs. 1,499
Key Specs
- Sleek & Stylish design: Redmi earbuds 2C looks pretty sleek & super stylish, also it is super lightweight at only about 4.1 grams. Easy to carry it around in your pocket or the bag
- Up to 12 hours of playback time: Get up to 12 hours of playback time with the case & up to 4 hours of playback time in a single charge. Enjoy music or stay in calls as much as you'd want to and feel liberated with true wireless freedom
- IPX4 Splash & sweat proof: Use the Redmi earbuds 2C whenever you go on that jog or work out. Equipped with IPX4 splash & sweat proof, you can use these earphones without the worry of getting damaged. Love your journey to the fittest you, a little more with the earbuds
- Supports Voice Assistant: With a click of the button, you can now access your favorite Voice Assistant Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri, and make a phone call or change the track without any hassle
- Improved DSP ENC: We've got all your call requirements covered, no matter how long the calls are going to take. With the improved DSP ENC, you get the best call quality with the earbuds that suppresses the environmental noise
- Bluetooth 5.0: Now enjoy a better wireless range, more stable connection in Redmi earbuds 2C with the best in class Bluetooth 5.0
- Multi-function button: Redmi earbuds 2C multi-function button controls call & music operations like Play/pause, answer/end calls, switch between calls, and also activate voice assistant
Boat Airdopes 441
MRP: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- Battery: Airdopes 441 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours
- Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS
- IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance
- ANC: NA
- No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud
- Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
- Sports friendly design with Touch Controls
Realme Buds Q
MRP: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 400mAh battery providing talk-time of 3 hours and standby time of 50 hours
- 20 hour total Playback
- 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost driver
- Intelligent touch controls
- 6 months warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
Realme Buds Air Neo
MRP: Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes. Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m, Battery life: 17 Hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs
- Instant Connection with Google fast Pair, 13mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver
- Intelligent Touch Controls, 17 hour total playback
- Super Low latency gaming mode, 4.1g lightweight earbud design
- realme Link app connectivity
- 6 Months Warranty
Apple Airpods Gen2
MRP: Rs. 14,900
Key Specs
- Wireless Charging Case: 40 grams (1.41 ounces)
- Wireless Charging Case: 44.3 x 21.3 x 53.5 mm (1.74 x 0.84 x 2.11 inches)
- Wireless Charging Case: charges via wireless (Qi-compatible) charging mat or Lightning connector
- AirPods with Charging Case: More than 24 hours listening time,3 up to 18 hours talk time8
- AirPods (single charge): Up to 5 hours listening time,1 up to 3 hours talk time2
- 15 minutes in the case equals up to 3 hours listening time4 or up to 2 hours talk time
Source: 1
