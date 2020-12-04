Top 5 Best-Selling Earbuds Models In India TWS market, Q3 2020

Out of the top five best selling TWS earphones in India in Q3 2020, Apple is in the fifth place, thanks to the Apple Airpods Gen2. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is in the first place with the Redmi Earbuds 2c.

Then the second place is occupied by the Indian brand Boat. The third and the fourth place have been captured by the Realme Buds Q and the Realme Buds Air Neo. Here is everything you need to know about the top five best selling truly wireless stereo headphones in India.

Redmi Earbud 2c

MRP: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs

Sleek & Stylish design: Redmi earbuds 2C looks pretty sleek & super stylish, also it is super lightweight at only about 4.1 grams. Easy to carry it around in your pocket or the bag

Up to 12 hours of playback time: Get up to 12 hours of playback time with the case & up to 4 hours of playback time in a single charge. Enjoy music or stay in calls as much as you'd want to and feel liberated with true wireless freedom

IPX4 Splash & sweat proof: Use the Redmi earbuds 2C whenever you go on that jog or work out. Equipped with IPX4 splash & sweat proof, you can use these earphones without the worry of getting damaged. Love your journey to the fittest you, a little more with the earbuds

Supports Voice Assistant: With a click of the button, you can now access your favorite Voice Assistant Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri, and make a phone call or change the track without any hassle

Improved DSP ENC: We've got all your call requirements covered, no matter how long the calls are going to take. With the improved DSP ENC, you get the best call quality with the earbuds that suppresses the environmental noise

Bluetooth 5.0: Now enjoy a better wireless range, more stable connection in Redmi earbuds 2C with the best in class Bluetooth 5.0

Multi-function button: Redmi earbuds 2C multi-function button controls call & music operations like Play/pause, answer/end calls, switch between calls, and also activate voice assistant

Boat Airdopes 441

MRP: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

Battery: Airdopes 441 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud

Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Sports friendly design with Touch Controls

Realme Buds Q

MRP: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

400mAh battery providing talk-time of 3 hours and standby time of 50 hours

20 hour total Playback

10mm Dynamic Bass Boost driver

Intelligent touch controls

6 months warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

Realme Buds Air Neo

MRP: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes. Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m, Battery life: 17 Hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs

Instant Connection with Google fast Pair, 13mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

Intelligent Touch Controls, 17 hour total playback

Super Low latency gaming mode, 4.1g lightweight earbud design

realme Link app connectivity

6 Months Warranty

Apple Airpods Gen2

MRP: Rs. 14,900

Key Specs