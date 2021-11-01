What Makes Apple Polishing Cloth Worth Rs. 1,900?

What's more surprising is that the product is on backorder with deliveries for new orders pushed to early-mid January. But what makes the Apple cloth so expensive? Well, iFixit's latest teardown might have the answer. According to the company, the Apple Polishing Cloth is made from a "soft, non-abrasive material" that can come in handy to clean any display on your Apple products, including the ones with nano-texture glass.

What Makes It So Expensive?

The company has a big list of devices that are compatible with the new polishing cloth. While tearing down the latest MacBook Pro, iFixit shed some light on the polishing cloth as well. The team also took a dig at Apple while looking inside the cloth, by adding an image of a $20 bill to clean an iPhone screen. The review suggests that the new polishing cloth feels similar to the inside lining found in the iPad's Smart Cover.

The team describes its texture as leather-like with a bit of fuzz mixed in. The cloth has a thick covering and the company's logo is pressed onto the material. The teardown cut the cloth into two, revealing that it is two pieces of material combined together. iFixit notes that both layers can be peeled apart.

Well, iFixit rates repairability of everything it tears down. So, the Apple Polishing Cloth also has a repairability score and that's zero out of 10. Once the cloth becomes too grimy to use, you'll need to throw that away and buy a new one.

MacBook Pro Brings Impactful Changes

As per a teardown of the 2021 MacBook Pro by a Reddit user, opening the back lid to get inside is the same as the precursors of the MacBook Pro launched from 2016 to 2021. The laptop makes use of the same screws and clips as before. Once the lid is removed, it's a similar circuitry.

However, Apple has made some subtle changes that make the new MacBook Pro easy to repair and increase its sustainability. The biggest differentiating factor here is the battery, which isn't fixed to the frame anymore. The company has used pull tabs similar to iPhones, which makes it easy to swap the battery.

Apple Watch Scores Good On Repairability Scale

iFixit also tore down the latest Apple Watch Series 7. The teardown gave a detailed look at the innards of the watch. It was revealed that the new smartwatch has a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor. The 41mm model gets a 6.8% increase in battery, while the 44mm model saw a 1.6% increase in battery size.

The Watch Series 7 has earned 6 out of 10 for its "modular construction and straightforward access to the screen and battery." It is a decent score for an Apple product and suggests that Apple will make more devices in the future with better repairability.