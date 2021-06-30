Why Amazon Echo Show 10 Is The Most Advanced Alexa Smart Speaker Ever?

10.1-inch HD Display With Intelligent Motion

The Echo Show 10 is the first smart speaker to feature a rotating display. The 10.1-inch HD screen automatically moves to face you in a given space. For instance, you can freely move around in the room while watching TV shows, following a recipe, or making video calls and the screen will automatically rotate with you by sensing your body's movement. Just say the wake-up command- (like Alexa) and the display will start moving with you to keep the device's screen and camera in view.

You can customize the screen motion from the device's settings menu in Motion Preferences. You can choose whether the screen moves with you for all activities or just for specific tasks like videos and calling.

Powerful Audio That Moves Along

Since the dual, front-firing tweeters are placed on the rotating display and the big woofer is mounted on the rotating base, the immersive sound produced by the speaker moves along with you in any given space. This directional sound creates an immersive sense of audio listening experience that adapts to your space. You can stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music on the new Echo Show 10.

24x7 House Surveillance

The new Echo Show 10 can be a powerful house surveillance system. As per Amazon, the smart speaker uses advanced computer vision algorithms to offer a live feed on your smartphone through the Alexa app. You can even remotely pan the rotating display and camera on the Echo Show 10 to monitor the entire room.

Smart Home Hub

The new Echo Show 10 can be set up to control a range of Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as IoT-enabled lights, smart plugs, smart TVs, geysers, etc., provided that the devices are compatible with Alexa. The new Alexa-enabled speaker also has an inbuilt smart home hub that supports Zigbee smart home devices.

The new Echo Show 10 also offers more information at a glance. The 10.1-inch rotating display offers greater customization options and better touch-screen functionality for an enhanced home screen experience. The 10.1-inch screen shows content customized by the time of day and your convenience. You can enable easy touch controls for smart home devices and can even convert the 10.1-inch rotating screen into a digital photo frame.

Low Energy Consumption & Environment Friendly

While the price of the new Echo Show 10 is a bit on the higher side, the device comes with a promise of low power consumption. The smart speaker enters ‘Low Power Mode' when you are not actively using it and the speaker is in an idle state; however, it is worth mentioning that the low power mode is not available for certain user configurations such as video playback.

Importantly, Amazon also mentions that the new smart speaker is made from 30% post-consumer recycled plastics, 100% post-consumer recycled fabric, 100% recycled die-cast aluminium. This includes the speaker unit, cable and charging adapter.

Last but not the least, the sound delivery by the new Echo Show 10 is very immersive. We have just started testing the smart speaker and are quite happy with its audio performance and smart features. We will soon bring our comprehensive review of the new Echo Show 10.