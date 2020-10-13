Just In
1More Colorbuds True Wireless Earphones Launched In India For Rs. 7,999
1More has announced its latest true wireless earbuds called Colorbuds. The US-based company offers superior audio, Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec on the 1More Colorbuds. Besides, the latest earbuds come in distinct color variants such as Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Spearmint Green, and Sakura Pink color options. The price of the earbuds has been set at Rs. 7,999 and interested buyers can grab the earphones via the 1More India website and Audiostore.com.
1More Colorbuds Features
Some features of the earphones are identical to the 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones which were launched in the country around a year ago at Rs. 6,999. However, 1More Colorbuds comes in an ear-fit design that can be used easily during any kind of outdoor activity.
The earbuds claim to offer six hours of battery life and up to 22 hours with the charging case. Besides, it offers two hours of usage on a 15-minute charge. The earphones are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. There is also the Qualcomm chipset that supports aptX and AAC Bluetooth codecs. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and it can be connected with both Android and iOS devices.
The earphones also feature full-range balanced armature drivers which claim to offer better performance and its tuned by the Grammy award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. Further, it has dual-microphones in each bud and features environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology.
Each earbud weighs only 4.1g. The touch control features on the 1More Colorbuds also allow you to control the music by pressing double-tap and with triple-tap, you can switch on active voice control. Features like aptX and AAC Bluetooth codecs support, official IP rating, full-range balanced armature drivers makes it expensive.
Notably, the CEO of 1MORE said, ''The 1MORE team all out to further set the standard for a True Quality TWS earbuds that meet the needs of today's millennial.''
