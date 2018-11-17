A wireless earphone that can give and take charge from your phone

A company called 49101 (not a slew of random digits) has announced the Changer wireless earbuds. While there doesn't aren't truly wireless earbuds and seem a bit heavier than other neckband earphones, it sure has a feature that not many would feature.

Yes, the USP of the Changer is that it is capable of both giving and receiving a mobile device. It supports 2A fast charging and has a microUSB, USB-C, and Lightning connector placed at the end of the neckband.

It might sound handy in theory but appear clumsy in real life scenarios. However, a lot of users seem to have backed the offering on Indiegogo, it serves to fill a need.

Both earbuds can be removed from either end, which will leave you with just a data cable to perform data transfers between two devices. You can also use the cable to charge any mobile device as well.

The Changer claims to offer 12 hours of playback and 500 hours of standby time on a single charge and takes just over an hour to completely charge the device. It has support for Bluetooth 5.0 and is IPX5 water resistant.

It measures 35cm and is made of aluminum and silicone. For users to control music and calls, there's an integrated control module on the Changer. The 49101 Changer can be pre-ordered via Indiegogo at an early bird price of $89, while the device will start shipping in Q1 2019.

Back in September, Bose also introduced a unique pair of headphones. The Bose Sleepbuds are the smallest earphones the company has ever developed. They come with 10 pre-loaded "sleeptracks" that mirror the frequencies of snoring, neighbors, dogs, traffic, and more. All this is hidden under a layer of relaxing audio.

The sleepbuds claim to offer 16 hours of power and also seems like a good solution for people who find it difficult to fall asleep. Bose sleepbuds are the first Bose product to use Bose noise-masking technology.