Aiwa Mi-X, SB-X Premium Audio Speaker Range Announced In India; Sony, Marshall's New Rival?

The Indian audio market has multiple brands catering to the budget audience but only a few when it comes to high-end audio products. Sony, Marshall, and Bose are some of the prominent players in the premium audio category. Now, Aiwa seems to be eyeing this market and has launched a new range of Hi-Fi speakers for audiophiles in the country.

The company has launched the Mi-X and the SB-X series premium wireless speakers starting at Rs. 17,990 going all the way up to Rs. 59,990. How well is Aiwa's new product lineup equipped to compete with the existing premium players in the audio segment? Let's in out:

Aiwa MI-X, SB-X Premium Range Speakers Features

Starting with the Aiwa MI-X speaker range, the company has launched two models namely the MI-X450 Pro Enigma and the MI-X150 Plus Retro Plus X. The former is a compact portable speaker which brings a retro-inspired design and is packed with a triple-driver system. You'll be able to relate the design with Marshall portable speakers.

The Aiwa's compact speaker has a frequency response range of 5Hz- 15KHz and ships with two wireless mics for your karaoke night sessions. The company suggests the MI-X450 Pro Enigma features a custom audio limiter to deliver distortion-free audio at peak audio levels. The speaker further comes with Bluetooth v5 and a built-in Li-ion battery.

The MI-X150 Retro Plus X also has a similar retro-inspired design claimed to deliver the best-in-class audio. Well, this claim can only be verified once we review the speakers. It is also a portable wireless speaker which comes with dual-link technology and high-efficiency amplifiers for a good output.

The Aiwa SB-X series has three models including the XB350A, XB-350J, and the SB-X30. The first and the most high-end variant, i.e, the SB-X350A is a compact desk speaker which has dual passive bass radiators placed both at the front and the back and two custom-designed 40mm drivers for clear and powerful audio output.

The SB-X350A speaker supports Qualcomm aptX HD and has Bluetooth V5.0 for wireless pairing with smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices. The SB-350J has a slightly changed design than its sibling featuring an oxidized Aluminum body and LED battery display.

Both these speakers are enabled with TWS Multi-Link technology. This feature allows the speaker to accurately sync the audio playback simultaneously with multiple speakers paired. This in turn allows for a surround sound effect.

The SB-X30 is the cheapest model in the lot which is compact and designed for outdoors. It comes with IP67 certification and a steel carabineer for easy portability. Additionally, the Aiwa SB-X3 has Hyper Bass tech and built-in mic support as well.

Will The New Premium Aiwa Speaker Range Be Successful In India?

Aiwa is making a comeback with its new products in the country after long. The company started its venture in the audio space with affordable and premium mid-range devices. It's a big leap that Aiwa took with the MI-X and the SB-X speakers in the country. Some of the variants in the new audio product lineup look worthy rival to some of the popular Marshall and Sony wireless speakers.

Speaking of the prices, the Aiwa MI-X450 Pro Enigma is priced at Rs. 59,990 and is the priciest model in the lot. The MI-X15 Retro Plus can be purchased at Rs. 24,990. As for the SB-X series, the SB-X350A is launched at Rs. 19,990, while the SB-X35J is announced at Rs. 17,990. The Aiwa SB-30 can be purchased at Rs. 2,799.

