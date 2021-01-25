Alleged Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Leaked; Hints Major Upgrades Over Mi Band 5 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is likely to launch the successor to the Mi Band 5 -- the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in the first half of 2021. As of now, there are no official indications about the existence of the next-generation budget fitness tracker from Xiaomi.

According to a new report, the Mi Band 6 is currently in the late development stage, where, the possible screenshot of the Mi Band 6 has been leaked online.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Features And Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is likely to look a lot like the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with a rectangular color OLED display. A Geekdoing forum user has now discovered some interesting details about the Mi Band 6. As we all know that the Mi Bands are designed and manufactured by Huami, this is likely to continue for the Mi Band 6 as well.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will be internally called "Pangu" and will carry the model number XMSH16HM. Depending on the market, there will be at least two iterations of the Mi Band 6, one with NFC support and one without the NFC support. Just like the Mi Band 5, the Mi Band 6 with NFC support is likely to remain China-exclusive.

The Mi Band 6 will introduce features like a SpO2 sensor for measuring real-time blood oxygen levels. And in select markets, the Mi Band 6 is also expected to offer support for Amazon Alexa virtual voice assistant.

When compared to the Mi Band 5, the Mi Band 6 is likely to have a slightly larger display, bigger than 1.1-inch along with higher resolution when compared to the Mi Band 5. On top of that, the Mi Band 6 could also be the first Mi Band to support in-device GPS to assist cyclists and joggers.

With the upgraded specs sheet, comes the upgraded price. Considering all these hardware changes, it is for sure that the Mi Band 6 will cost a bit more than the Mi Band 5.

Source

Best Mobiles in India