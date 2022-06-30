Just In
Amazfit T-Rex 2 With Real-Time Navigation Coming To India On 2nd July
Amazfit is all set to launch its flagship rugged smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 in India. Just like its predecessor, the smartwatch comes with a rugged design and has passed 15 military-grade certifications including MIL-STD 810G. On top of that, the T-Rex watch is also said to work in extreme weather conditions such as 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240 Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, and many more.
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454x454p. The display offers technologies like always-on-display. Similarly, the T-Rex 2 is equipped with an advanced 6PD (six photodiodes) BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor, capable of tracking Spo2, Heart rate, stress, and sleep quality.
T-Rex 2 is capable of monitoring over 150 activities and it can also detect altitude change and recommends the users to take a blood oxygen saturation test. The watch supports dual-band positioning and supports five major satellite positioning systems.
Users can now import map routes via the Zepp app and the watch can display real-time navigation routes. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is water-resistant with up to 10ATM, and on a single charge, the watch is said to deliver 24 days of battery life under normal circumstances.
Do note that, some of these features such as Route import and Real-time navigation, golf swing tracking, and 15 strength training movements
recognized will not be available out-of-the-box, and the company will enable these features via OTA update in the coming days.
Amazfit T-Rex 2 Price In India
In India, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 will cost Rs. 15,999. The rugged smartwatch will be available on platforms like Amazfit's website, Amazon and the smartwatch will also be available on platforms like Helios stores from the 2nd of July 2022.
The T-Rex 2 watch is currently listed on Amazon with notify me button. Interested users can subscribe to the same to get the latest update about the launch of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 in India. The major difference between the original T-Rex, T-Rex Pro, and the newly launched T-Rex 2 is the fact that the T-Rex 2 has improved rugged design and supports real-time navigation.
