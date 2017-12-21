Amazon Fire Stick can now be used to browse the internet

With Amazon Fire TV customers have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes, and tens of thousands of apps, channels, and Alexa skills. If that was not enough, Amazon has now announced that Amazon Fire TV users will be able to browse the web on their TV as well.

As per the company, customers can use Firefox and Silk browsers to access the World Wide Web including popular sites such as Twitter, Reddit, as well as local and international news sites, video sharing services, cloud photo sites, and other social news, sports, and entertainment content.

"With full web browsers on Fire TV, our customers' entertainment and information options are greatly expanded. We want to make it easy for customers to access the Web from the comfort of their couch," said Marc Whitten, vice president, Amazon Fire TV, and Appstore. "We're excited to bring web browsing to customers on every Fire TV device in every country where they're sold."

"Bringing Firefox to Fire TV is an exciting new way to reach our users and serve up more of the full web to everyone," said Mark Mayo, Sr. Vice President of Firefox. "Firefox has always been about bringing the web directly to people no matter what device they're using. Starting today, we will be able to expand the already great Fire TV experience by enabling viewers to surface a multitude of web content -- including videos -- through Firefox."

Amazon Silk has been optimized for Fire TV by designing for a true television viewing experience that is best enjoyed from the couch. With the intuitive approach to browsing using Silk on Fire TV, customers can easily discover websites from across the web, launch bookmarks from the curated home screen on Silk, use the Fire TV remote buttons to navigate individual pages or search the web for specific content with the Fire TV remote.

Fire TV devices are the number one selling streaming media players in the US and have tens of millions of monthly active users. Firefox and Silk are available starting today on every Fire TV device available in more than 100 countries and territories. Customers can easily download the browsers from their Fire TV to immediately begin browsing the web.